Peeters' growth helps Truman State flourish

Growth in Dylan Peeters’ game on the court for the Truman State basketball team is mirrored by the gains he has made off the court.
The 6-foot-8 sophomore forward from Davenport Assumption believes time he has put in working to gain strength and developing an appreciation for the finer details in scouting reports have helped him in his role with a 15-1 team that is ranked sixth at the NCAA Division II level.
Peeters currently averages 13.5 points and 9.4 rebounds for coach Jeff Horner’s Bulldogs, ranking second in the Great Lakes Valley Conference in rebounding and fourth in the league with a 58-percent shooting touch from the field.
“For me, the biggest thing has been strength,’’ Peeters said. “I’ve gained 25, 30 pounds since high school and with that, I’ve gained confidence in myself. I’ve been able to finish more through contact.’’
His work in the weight room began in high school.
“Probably back to my junior year at Assumption. Since then, gaining strength has been a focus for me,’’ Peeters said. “I’ve put in a lot of time working to develop that and it has been a process, but I’m starting to see some rewards.’’
Peeters is seeing some rewards from the patience he displayed a year ago as a freshman.
He averages 27.6 minutes per game this season, more than double the 12.4 minutes he saw on the court on average in 30 games a year ago while averaging 4.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in a reserve role for a 23-8 team.
“Last year was a bit different, but being a freshman in a new environment, coming in off the bench gave me a good perspective about the game at this level and allowed me to get used to the pace of the college game,’’ Peeters said.
“I was able to see what I needed to do to be successful when I got into games and think that was really huge for me, setting a tone that allowed me to be productive. There were some seniors last year who helped me make the adjustment.’’
The Bulldogs won the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament championship a year ago but had their postseason plans end with the cancellation of the NCAA Division II tourney because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That has provided motivation for the current season and Truman State is currently on a 10-game win streak following a 75-72 victory Monday at Southern Indiana.
The game capped a productive three-game weekend for Peeters.
He hit 5-of-6 shots on his way to a 15-point, eight-rebound effort at Illinois-Springfield on Thursday, followed that with a 7-of-8 game from the field while scoring 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds at Quincy on Saturday before connecting on 3-of-5 shots Monday for the current leaders in the Central Division in the 15-team Great Lakes Valley Conference.
“Last year taught us all that you can’t take things for granted. Every practice, every game, I appreciate the opportunity and try to make the best of it,’’ Peeters said.
That has become easier in some respects as Peeters matures as a player.
He finds himself embracing the nuances of the scouting reports coaches present before each game.
“I’ve always tried to get what I can out of the scouts, going to back to Assumption, but I think the more I watch tape and the more experience I gain, the mental aspect of game has changed for me,’’ Peeters said.
“My basketball IQ has grown and I’m seeing things differently now. I’m reading defenses better, understanding things at a higher level than maybe I did when I was younger. With the speed of the game at this level, you have to understand the scouts and you have to make the most of time you spend in the film room.’’
That is all designed to help give Peeters and the Bulldogs an edge.
“I’m seeing the work I put into my game help me,’’ Peeters said. “I feel like I’ve made some good progress, but there is always room to improve. That never changes.’’