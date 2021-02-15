 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peeters' growth helps Truman State flourish
ALUMNI REPORT | DYLAN PEETERS

Peeters' growth helps Truman State flourish

{{featured_button_text}}

Growth in Dylan Peeters’ game on the court for the Truman State basketball team is mirrored by the gains he has made off the court.

The 6-foot-8 sophomore forward from Davenport Assumption believes time he has put in working to gain strength and developing an appreciation for the finer details in scouting reports have helped him in his role with a 15-1 team that is ranked sixth at the NCAA Division II level.

Peeters currently averages 13.5 points and 9.4 rebounds for coach Jeff Horner’s Bulldogs, ranking second in the Great Lakes Valley Conference in rebounding and fourth in the league with a 58-percent shooting touch from the field.

“For me, the biggest thing has been strength,’’ Peeters said. “I’ve gained 25, 30 pounds since high school and with that, I’ve gained confidence in myself. I’ve been able to finish more through contact.’’

His work in the weight room began in high school.

“Probably back to my junior year at Assumption. Since then, gaining strength has been a focus for me,’’ Peeters said. “I’ve put in a lot of time working to develop that and it has been a process, but I’m starting to see some rewards.’’

Peeters is seeing some rewards from the patience he displayed a year ago as a freshman.

He averages 27.6 minutes per game this season, more than double the 12.4 minutes he saw on the court on average in 30 games a year ago while averaging 4.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in a reserve role for a 23-8 team.

“Last year was a bit different, but being a freshman in a new environment, coming in off the bench gave me a good perspective about the game at this level and allowed me to get used to the pace of the college game,’’ Peeters said.

“I was able to see what I needed to do to be successful when I got into games and think that was really huge for me, setting a tone that allowed me to be productive. There were some seniors last year who helped me make the adjustment.’’

The Bulldogs won the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament championship a year ago but had their postseason plans end with the cancellation of the NCAA Division II tourney because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That has provided motivation for the current season and Truman State is currently on a 10-game win streak following a 75-72 victory Monday at Southern Indiana.

The game capped a productive three-game weekend for Peeters.

He hit 5-of-6 shots on his way to a 15-point, eight-rebound effort at Illinois-Springfield on Thursday, followed that with a 7-of-8 game from the field while scoring 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds at Quincy on Saturday before connecting on 3-of-5 shots Monday for the current leaders in the Central Division in the 15-team Great Lakes Valley Conference.

“Last year taught us all that you can’t take things for granted. Every practice, every game, I appreciate the opportunity and try to make the best of it,’’ Peeters said.

That has become easier in some respects as Peeters matures as a player.

He finds himself embracing the nuances of the scouting reports coaches present before each game.

“I’ve always tried to get what I can out of the scouts, going to back to Assumption, but I think the more I watch tape and the more experience I gain, the mental aspect of game has changed for me,’’ Peeters said.

“My basketball IQ has grown and I’m seeing things differently now. I’m reading defenses better, understanding things at a higher level than maybe I did when I was younger. With the speed of the game at this level, you have to understand the scouts and you have to make the most of time you spend in the film room.’’

That is all designed to help give Peeters and the Bulldogs an edge.

“I’m seeing the work I put into my game help me,’’ Peeters said. “I feel like I’ve made some good progress, but there is always room to improve. That never changes.’’

ALUMNI REPORT

  • Pleasant Valley graduate Emily Goodman, a junior on the women’s swimming and diving team at Minnesota State-Mankato, earned all-North Sun Conference honors with a runner-up finish in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200 IM and a third-place effort in the 200 breaststroke while helping the Mavericks earn the conference title over the weekend. Three other area athletes — Meredith Cox from Davenport Central, Teri Roth from Wilton and Eve Berg from Bettendorf — also contributed to the championship effort.
  • Mallory King, a senior on the Iowa women’s track team, won the 800-meter run and anchored the winning, 1,600 relay at the SPIRE B1G Invitational in Geneva, Ohio on Saturday. The Assumption alum won the 800 by nearly three seconds with a time of 2 minutes, 5.34 seconds.
  • Iowa State sophomore Ellie Spelhaug earned three wins as the Cyclones opened the softball season 5-0 at the UNI Dome Tournament. The Pleasant Valley graduate struck out 12 batters over 14 innings in victories over South Dakota State, Northern Iowa and Drake, including allowing two hits over the final six innings of a 10-1 win over Drake.

The Alumni Report highlights the work of Quad-City area athletes competing away from home at the collegiate level. To submit an item for consideration for a future report, contact Steve Batterson at sbatterson@qctimes.com or 563-383-2290.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keegan Murray talks about Rutgers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ambrose women grind out a win
Basketball

Ambrose women grind out a win

  • Updated

GARY, Ind. — After scoring 89 points in a five-point loss to Olivet Nazarene in a game played Wednesday at a frantic tempo, the St. Ambrose wo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News