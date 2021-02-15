Peeters' growth helps Truman State flourish

He averages 27.6 minutes per game this season, more than double the 12.4 minutes he saw on the court on average in 30 games a year ago while averaging 4.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in a reserve role for a 23-8 team.

“Last year was a bit different, but being a freshman in a new environment, coming in off the bench gave me a good perspective about the game at this level and allowed me to get used to the pace of the college game,’’ Peeters said.

“I was able to see what I needed to do to be successful when I got into games and think that was really huge for me, setting a tone that allowed me to be productive. There were some seniors last year who helped me make the adjustment.’’

The Bulldogs won the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament championship a year ago but had their postseason plans end with the cancellation of the NCAA Division II tourney because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That has provided motivation for the current season and Truman State is currently on a 10-game win streak following a 75-72 victory Monday at Southern Indiana.

The game capped a productive three-game weekend for Peeters.