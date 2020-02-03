Plentiful mistakes costly for Ambrose women

Katie Gard scored for the Titans on the ensuing possession and then drained one of the Titans’ dozen 3-point baskets following a turnover as Indiana-South Bend regained a 55-44 advantage with 2:26 to go in the third.

“We gained a little momentum, then we turn it over, they score and we’re back where we were,’’ Van Hauen said. “Down 12 at the half, I felt like in the third quarter we did some good things taking the ball to the basket but we couldn’t sustain it.’’

Maddy Cash hit a 3-pointer during the opening minute of the fourth quarter to pull St. Ambrose within 59-51, but a turnover and four missed shots over the next two-and-a-half minutes prevented the Fighting Bees (12-12, 10-7 CCAC) from cutting any deeper into the Titans’ lead in the final quarter.

A 3-point basket by Kyleigh Kubik ended the scoring drought, and started the game-ending 19-3 run for Indiana-South Bend.

Maddie Gard and Rachael Robards led the Titans (20-5, 12-5) with 21 and 17 points, respectively.