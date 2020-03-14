Q-C's Globetrotter was eager to finally play at home

Devan Douglas waited more than three years for this.

He has gotten a chance to visit 24 foreign countries, some of which he’d barely even heard of. He has visited nearly every state. He has made friends that will last a lifetime and experienced things he’ll never forget.

But in the back of his head he carried the idea that he wanted to come back to a more familiar place to show the home folks what he has been doing and what he has become.

The day hopefully was to arrive next Sunday when Douglas was scheduled to visit the TaxSlayer Center in Moline as a member of the Harlem Globetrotters.

It appears now as though it won't happen because of concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The Globetrotters have suspended all games on their U.S. domestic tour through March 19 and the TaxSlayer has canceled all scheduled activities until at least mid-April.