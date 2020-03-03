Randle back in the NBA, signs with Warriors

It was not the plan, but the stars finally aligned this week and 2011 Rock Island High School graduate found himself right where he wanted to be.
Not long after Randle signed a contract with the Tianjin Ronggang Gold Lions in the Chinese Basketball Association, the Golden State Warriors asked to bring Randle into the team's camp. However, with a contract signed, Randle held to his decision to play in China.
Now home from China with the league shut down because of the Coronavirus worries throughout the nation, Randle signed a 10-day contract with Golden State which starts immediately and will pay $91,557 for the 10 days.
That doesn't mean it was an easy signing. The CBA put up a roadblock on all contracted players to keep them from signing anywhere else.
"They tried to sign me last Wednesday but I was not cleared," Randle said of the Warriors. "It took a little time, but I'm finally here now."
The key to making it happen for Randle and about 40 other U.S. players who have returned from China was Randle's agent, Darrell Comer. He did an article in ESPN that talked about the fact that the players were sent home and were getting no pay during the shutdown but would not be allowed to sign elsewhere. That pushed the league to allow the players to sign starting this week.
"Absolutely, that was my strategy when I did that interview," Comer said. "It was a matter of the questions if or when the players would come back and when they would get paid.
"It was mostly about my player, Chasson, and getting him where he belongs. It was a blessing he got to play in China and show what he can do when he gets a chance to play as a lead guy. Now, he gets a great opportunity.
"We have been looking at Golden State from the start and he has a great potential to stay with the Warriors because they need a point guard who is a playmaker, and that is what Chasson can do. The opportunity is wide open."
You have free articles remaining.
Randle said that he enjoyed his time in China, where he averaged 24-plus points per game, but he is thrilled to return to the NBA — even if it took a little longer to get back there.
"That was a challenge these last few weeks," Randle said. "I tried to approach it like a professional. I did what I could control and kept my mind working. Now, I just want to go play hard and try to show what I am as a player and a person. I want to remind people what I did last year in Washington and how much I have improved this year.
"I enjoyed the experience in China. It was different in that the coaching was different than anywhere I have been and it was a lot more physical than it is here. It was a lot of fun getting to go out and play every day and show my skill."
Randle did have one odd time in China that cost him a couple of weeks of action.
"I had a sprained ankle that wasn't going to keep me out," Randle said. "When the doctor was doing treatment on me, he burned my ankle and I had to miss some games. It's all good now, but it has to be one of the craziest ways to miss games.
"I also want to say my thoughts and prayers go out to the people of China and everyone around the world with this virus. It is very unfortunate."
What he did find fortunate is having an agent such as Comer. He is the guy who got Randle to Washington last season, got him a lucrative deal in China and now got him back into the NBA.
"Darrell has done a great job," Randle said. "He always puts his clients first and he is way ahead of the game. He knows where the game is going and I'm lucky to have him."
He's not alone. Comer also represents another former Rock Island prep, Tyler Hall, who is playing for the Westchester Knicks in the NBA G League. Randle set this up for the two and Comer said he is is thrilled to represent both young men.
"Tyler is right there toward getting into the NBA," Comer said. "I'm so proud of Tyler, he has the focus and he has the mindset. He is in the best shape he has ever been and he is shooting it at an elite clip. The (New York) Knicks speak highly of him. I expect he will be a big part of their Summer League team and he will take the opportunity and run with it.
"I think the same of Chasson. He will take this opportunity and run with it. He's ready and I know he belongs in the league as a rotational player."