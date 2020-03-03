Randle back in the NBA, signs with Warriors

"It was mostly about my player, Chasson, and getting him where he belongs. It was a blessing he got to play in China and show what he can do when he gets a chance to play as a lead guy. Now, he gets a great opportunity.

"We have been looking at Golden State from the start and he has a great potential to stay with the Warriors because they need a point guard who is a playmaker, and that is what Chasson can do. The opportunity is wide open."

Randle said that he enjoyed his time in China, where he averaged 24-plus points per game, but he is thrilled to return to the NBA — even if it took a little longer to get back there.

"That was a challenge these last few weeks," Randle said. "I tried to approach it like a professional. I did what I could control and kept my mind working. Now, I just want to go play hard and try to show what I am as a player and a person. I want to remind people what I did last year in Washington and how much I have improved this year.

"I enjoyed the experience in China. It was different in that the coaching was different than anywhere I have been and it was a lot more physical than it is here. It was a lot of fun getting to go out and play every day and show my skill."

Randle did have one odd time in China that cost him a couple of weeks of action.