Randle finds a few positives in the pandemic

Leave it to Chasson Randle to find something positive out of one of the darkest years in recent American history.

The former Rock Island High School star last played in a basketball game on March 10. He currently is a free agent and uncertain about where he will be playing next season.

He has endured about six months of uncertainty and he probably still has another two months or so before he has even the slightest clue about his future.

But he remains confident that he is going to come out of this better for having gone through it.

"It’s been a tough time for a lot of people but I think we can all grow from this in one way or another," said Randle, who last played for the Golden State Warriors and is determined to remain employed in the NBA.

"Otherwise, it will have been a waste, I think. You have to make the best of the situations that the universe kind of puts you in. Once you do that, you grow and become a stronger person and will be able to help the next generation or the next person along in their journey."

Randle, who also has played for the 76ers, Knicks and Wizards, said the pandemic has been a blessing in a way because it has given him a chance to work on his skills and conditioning.