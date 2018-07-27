ROCK ISLAND — It was either a move back to Europe or another shot at the NBA. Chasson Randle knew he had to follow his dream.
On the same day as his second annual Chasson's Big Dream Youth Camp, Randle chose the Washington Wizards, signing a deal.
After playing for the New Orleans Pelicans in the Las Vegas NBA Summer League, Randle returned home and took some time off to relax with his family.
"I turned it over to my agent and let him go to work," Randle said. "He put everything on the table, and we looked at my options. It basically came down to signing to play with (Tofas Bursa) in Turkey or taking my shot at an NBA camp. I chose the latter."
Randle's agent had been negotiating with a team in Croatia, but that team needed a quick decision, and the Randle camp was not ready to sign.
When he joins the Wizards in training camp on Sept. 30 he will be joined by 19 other players battling for a spot on the Washington roster which will have 14 or 15 players.
"I'm not sure when I am going out there, but it will be before camp opens," Randle said. "I want to get my self set and ready to go."
He will go to Richmond, Va., feeling good about his chances.
"I feel like my ability as a playmaker at the 1 or 2, my ability to shoot the basketball and my character make me a guy who they will like," Randle said. "I'm excited to work with John Wall and Bradley Beal, two of the best guards in the league.
"They allow their guards to shoot and make plays, and that is my game. I saw this opportunity to make it back to the NBA and also to play in the United States, and I am looking forward to it."
Randle, who had previous NBA stints with the N.Y. Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, has his eyes set on making the Wizards' roster. However, if that doesn't happen he is willing to play in the G-League, where he believes he will be a free agent.
"I believe it will be the same situation I had the last time I was in the NBA where any team could pick me up," he said. "I'm thinking more of just making the Wizards out of camp and not have to worry about the G-League. As long as I'm playing well and healthy, I think I'll be fine. It is up to me to play myself back to where I want to be."
His confidence is extremely high after playing in four games in Las Vegas in the NBA Summer League and feeling as good as he has in a long time.
"It is big time that I am so healthy right now," Randle said. "Having played in those four games with the Pelicans and only getting stronger as I continue to work out has me feeling good."