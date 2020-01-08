Ranked opponents to challenge Hawkeye streak

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Only Connecticut, which has won its last 96 home games and sits three shy of matching its own record, and Baylor with a string of 47 consecutive home victories have enjoyed more sustained success than the Hawkeyes carry into tonight’s match-up with the Terrapins.

"We’re in there with some pretty good company," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.

Iowa expects to be tested by the Terrapins, who match the Hawkeyes’ 11-3 overall record and 2-1 Big Ten start.

Maryland’s only conference loss came in its lone league road game of the season, blown out 81-58 at Northwestern on New Year’s Eve.

Coach Brenda Frese said following that game that her team didn’t respond well to its first Big Ten road test of the season, and Bluder suspects Maryland has taken a close look at how the Hawkeyes won 77-51 at Northwestern on Sunday.

"This is a good opportunity for us, having a top-20 opponent on our home court, a Maryland team that we know is an excellent team and I’m sure they noticed our margin against Northwestern," Bluder said. "We’ll get their best shot."

The Terrapins bounced back from their loss at Northwestern with a win over Ohio State on Monday, overcoming a halftime deficit to win 72-62.