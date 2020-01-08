Ranked opponents to challenge Hawkeye streak

IOWA CITY — There’s no place like home.
Ask the Iowa women’s basketball team.
The Hawkeyes have won their last 28 games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, a streak that will be challenged twice over the next four days as Iowa prepares to host a pair of ranked Big Ten opponents.
No. 17 Maryland, the Big Ten preseason favorite, visits at 7 p.m. today and the only remaining unbeaten team in conference play, No. 12 Indiana, drops in for a 4 p.m. game on Sunday.
"It’s always great to be out in front of the fans at Carver," Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle said. "They always help get you going."
That assist may be among the most significant for a Hawkeye team that on the court ranks fifth in the country with its average of 21.5 assists per game.
"There’s a home-court advantage here that makes this place special," Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer said. "The support we get, it’s something you don’t see everywhere."
The Hawkeyes have averaged 5,625 fans at their seven home games this season.
Iowa has won each by an average of 21.9 points, extending a string of success that followed a loss to Nebraska on Jan. 28, 2018, and currently sits as the third-longest active win streak among NCAA Division I women’s basketball programs.
Only Connecticut, which has won its last 96 home games and sits three shy of matching its own record, and Baylor with a string of 47 consecutive home victories have enjoyed more sustained success than the Hawkeyes carry into tonight’s match-up with the Terrapins.
"We’re in there with some pretty good company," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.
Iowa expects to be tested by the Terrapins, who match the Hawkeyes’ 11-3 overall record and 2-1 Big Ten start.
Maryland’s only conference loss came in its lone league road game of the season, blown out 81-58 at Northwestern on New Year’s Eve.
Coach Brenda Frese said following that game that her team didn’t respond well to its first Big Ten road test of the season, and Bluder suspects Maryland has taken a close look at how the Hawkeyes won 77-51 at Northwestern on Sunday.
"This is a good opportunity for us, having a top-20 opponent on our home court, a Maryland team that we know is an excellent team and I’m sure they noticed our margin against Northwestern," Bluder said. "We’ll get their best shot."
The Terrapins bounced back from their loss at Northwestern with a win over Ohio State on Monday, overcoming a halftime deficit to win 72-62.
Seniors Kaila Charles and Blair Watson led Maryland’s second-half surge.
Charles, the Big Ten preseason player of the year, scored a season-high 28 points while burying 13-of-19 shots and combined with Watson to force seven Ohio State turnovers in the third quarter as the Terrapins limited the Buckeyes to nine points while rallying.
"We have to have that consistency from our vets," Frese said.
The Hawkeyes' ongoing home win streak is the second longest in the program’s history, topped only by a string of 46 straight wins which followed a loss to Tennessee near the start of the 1986-87 season and continued until Purdue defeated Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye on Jan. 14, 1990.