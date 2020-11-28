Reality check; I'm not counting on an Illinois prep basketball season

The start of this holiday season has definitely been different this year.

That's not too surprising considering what the rest of 2020 has been like. And it wasn't totally unexpected the way the COVID-19 pandemic has altered nearly every aspect of our lives since March.

I'm hoping you all had a safe and happy Thanksgiving however you chose to spend it. Most of us altered our usual way of celebrating, but it was worth it if it helped slow the coronavirus spread and keeping everyone healthy.

Right now in our screwed up world, safety is the No. 1 concern — even if it comes at the expense of some of the comforts to which we have become accustomed.

While we gave up some of our normal celebrations in favor of social distancing, we have also given up plenty of other things this Thanksgiving week — namely holiday basketball tournaments in the state of Illinois. We would normally have enjoyed an exciting week of hoops tournament action and the start of the Western Big 6 Conference girls' basketball slate. Instead, we had quiet and dark gyms.

That scenario, though, is something I'm afraid we may have to settle for this basketball season.