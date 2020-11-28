Reality check; I'm not counting on an Illinois prep basketball season

The start of this holiday season has definitely been different this year.
That's not too surprising considering what the rest of 2020 has been like. And it wasn't totally unexpected the way the COVID-19 pandemic has altered nearly every aspect of our lives since March.
I'm hoping you all had a safe and happy Thanksgiving however you chose to spend it. Most of us altered our usual way of celebrating, but it was worth it if it helped slow the coronavirus spread and keeping everyone healthy.
Right now in our screwed up world, safety is the No. 1 concern — even if it comes at the expense of some of the comforts to which we have become accustomed.
While we gave up some of our normal celebrations in favor of social distancing, we have also given up plenty of other things this Thanksgiving week — namely holiday basketball tournaments in the state of Illinois. We would normally have enjoyed an exciting week of hoops tournament action and the start of the Western Big 6 Conference girls' basketball slate. Instead, we had quiet and dark gyms.
That scenario, though, is something I'm afraid we may have to settle for this basketball season.
As we find ourselves tipping off the holiday season that usually brings so much joy and happiness to all, don't be too surprised if we find ourselves without Illinois high school basketball — and potentially small-college hoops — for even longer.
Not in December.
Not in January.
Not in the spring when Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health officials suggest it be played.
And before you call me “Donny downer” and blame the media for always being negative, coaches and administrators in the Quad-City area that I have talked to recently are fearing the same fate.
We are all holding out hope, but that is fading. And the prospect of no basketball below the Division I level turns my stomach.
But so does the thought of playing basketball and watching the virus spread and do even more harm than it already has.
I guess I'm just being practical here and looking at the big picture. The way I see it, the longer the basketball season is “paused,” the greater the chance it won't happen at all.
Sure, we watched the NBA pull off the close of its season in the Florida bubble. But the NCAA Division I basketball season is just tipping off and we already have a jumbled season because of the virus. Don't even get me started on the abomination that has become the college football season, not to mention the NFL season and those COVID-related postponements.
I hate the thought of no basketball. Student-athletes have already sacrificed too much since March. Seniors in the Class of 2020 lost the end of their winter seasons and their entire spring seasons. Now this year's seniors are seemingly destined to go without some of their sports as well.
There are just too many obstacles cropping up and any of the viable vaccines probably will not be available to students for some time.
I would love nothing more than to be back out covering games, but is it worth the risk?
The realist in me says “no.”
Another casualty: No matter what happens in the state of Illinois with the prep basketball season, the fallout from the pandemic is far-reaching across the sports landscape and having life-altering consequences.
While far too many lives have been lost since March and too many others affected via lost jobs, furlows and cutbacks, many futures have also been altered.
One of those who has had his future drastically changed because of the coronavirus is former Augustana College Division III All-American Nolan Ebel. The 2019 Augie graduate played professionally in Spain last season and had a dramatic return home at the start of the pandemic in March. The league he played in last season and was planning on returning to has begun its 2020-21 season, but Americans have not been allowed back in the country.
Facing that roadblock, Ebel said this week that he has turned the page and given up his basketball career.
“If I kept training to play next season, it would be over 18 months since I last played in a game,” said Ebel. “I'm not sure I could handle that; my body is just too beat up.”
Ebel said he is now pursuing job opportunities in Dallas.
