Rebounding from a win is Hawkeye priority

When Iowa’s 22nd-ranked women’s basketball team visits Wisconsin Sunday, coach Lisa Bluder hopes the Hawkeyes can rebound from a win.

Mostly, she just hopes to see the Hawkeyes rebound in the 2 p.m. game at the Kohl Center.

Iowa has won its last five games but has been beaten on the boards in its last three times out, twice by double-digit margins.

“We’re doing a lot of good things, shooting the ball well, but we have to do a better job on the boards,’’ Bluder said. “I’m proud of the effort and fight I’m seeing, but we have to rebound better. That is something we have to get done.’’

Minnesota out-rebounded Iowa by 11 in the Hawkeyes’ 76-75 win at Williams Arena, a game Iowa won because of its continued hot-shooting touch from the field.

Shooting has helped the Hawkeyes play their way into a three-way share of the Big Ten lead, taking a 14-3 overall record and 5-1 start in the Big Ten into today’s road game.

That has helped Iowa overcome being out-rebounded by an average of 12.3 rebounds per game in its last three outings.