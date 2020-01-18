Rebounding from a win is Hawkeye priority

When Iowa’s 22nd-ranked women’s basketball team visits Wisconsin Sunday, coach Lisa Bluder hopes the Hawkeyes can rebound from a win.
Mostly, she just hopes to see the Hawkeyes rebound in the 2 p.m. game at the Kohl Center.
Iowa has won its last five games but has been beaten on the boards in its last three times out, twice by double-digit margins.
“We’re doing a lot of good things, shooting the ball well, but we have to do a better job on the boards,’’ Bluder said. “I’m proud of the effort and fight I’m seeing, but we have to rebound better. That is something we have to get done.’’
Minnesota out-rebounded Iowa by 11 in the Hawkeyes’ 76-75 win at Williams Arena, a game Iowa won because of its continued hot-shooting touch from the field.
Shooting has helped the Hawkeyes play their way into a three-way share of the Big Ten lead, taking a 14-3 overall record and 5-1 start in the Big Ten into today’s road game.
That has helped Iowa overcome being out-rebounded by an average of 12.3 rebounds per game in its last three outings.
Monika Czinano leads the Hawkeyes on the boards, averaging 4.9 rebounds per game. Iowa’s Kathleen Doyle at 4.6 and McKenna Warnock at 4.2 also top four boards per game.
For the season, the Hawkeyes are currently 10th in the Big Ten in rebound margin, averaging 37.6 per game while allowing 37.3.
“It’s something we need to keep working at and Wisconsin is our next tough battle,’’ Bluder said.
The Badgers mostly just want to find a way to beat Iowa.
That hasn’t happened since Feb. 11, 2007.
The Hawkeyes have put together a string of 20 consecutive victories over the Badgers including an 18-point victory in the only meeting between the teams a year ago.
“When it comes to us, Wisconsin is ticked. They’re tired of it,’’ Bluder said.
That is among the reasons Bluder brushes aside Wisconsin’s 1-5 start in the Big Ten, believing the Hawkeyes need to be ready to expect the best from the Badgers, who 9-8 on the season.
“It’s never easy on the road in the Big Ten and our next game won’t be either,’’ Bluder said.
Wisconsin native Megan Gustafson helped the Hawkeyes craft their most recent successes against the Badgers and now, Warnock finds herself playing today less than 30 miles away from where she grew up in Marshall, Wis.
“We want to give her a good homecoming just like Monika (Czinano, a Minnesota native) had coming back to her home state,’’ Bluder said.
The freshman has worked her way into Iowa’s rotation and is currently fourth on the team in scoring at 7.1 points per game and has been the Hawkeyes’ third-most productive rebounder with an average of 4.2 per game.