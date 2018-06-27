Gaurav Patwal, a recent Alleman High School graduate, has accomplished a goal for which most athletes strive — representing their country at an elite level.
Patwal, and his twin Saurabh, were back in India this summer, and both received an invitation to try out for spots on the Indian senior men's basketball team that will compete in the 2019 FIBA World Cup Qualifier that begins this week.
Gaurav earned a spot on the 12-man team, representing the State of Punjab. He is one of three new players to the squad.
"I've always had a dream to represent my country and to wear this jersey," Gaurav told his adoptive parents Eric & Amy Rowell of Rock Island.
According to Amy Rowell, Gaurav and Team India are in Beirut, Lebanon, preparing for today's first game against Syria. Following that game, they are off to Amman, Jordan, to compete against Jordan on Sunday.
Having previously lost four games against Syria, Jordan and Lebanon, India is in fourth place in the group stage. According to information on the team's official FIBA website, the Indian team has to win these two games to have a chance to qualify for the next stage of the qualifiers.
The twins are planning on returning to the United States later this summer. They are both enrolled at Augustana. However, neither are playing basketball for the powerhouse Vikings, who have made the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division III Championships for four straight seasons, including two trips to the Final Four.