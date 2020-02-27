Red-hot Meyer, Hawkeyes handle Gophers

A 3-pointer by Jasmine Brunson cut the Hawkeye lead to 80-77 with 3 minutes, 15 seconds remaining before baskets by Czinano and Alexis Sevillian on both sides of a shot clock violation forced by Iowa created some separation.

"We got the stops we needed on the defensive end," said senior Kathleen Doyle, who topped 1,500 career points with a 16-point performance. "That’s the Big Ten for you. Everyone scratches and claws for 40 minutes. You have to earn it."

Iowa did that, recording 24 assists and benefiting from a 50-32 advantage in points in the paint over Minnesota, which hit just 6-of-18 shots in the final quarter.

That type of consistency allowed the Hawkeyes (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten) to maintain leads of 25-15 after one quarter, 46-43 at halftime and 74-63 into the fourth.

"It was a really good way for our seniors to go out in their least guaranteed home game," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "When you think they haven’t lost a game in two-and-a-half years on their homecourt and know all they’ve done, they went out the right way."

Helping itself with a 19-of-21 touch from the line, Minnesota (15-13, 5-12) was led by 20 points from Gadiva Hubbard.