Relentless Garza still driving himself and his team

Since the end of the last college basketball season, Frank Garza has posted videos on Twitter almost every day showing his son going through some sort of drill to improve his game.
In some of them, Luka Garza is seen launching — and making — shots from 12 to 15 feet behind the 3-point arc.
It’s not something you see 6-foot-11 centers doing very often, but Garza is prepared to do it, if necessary.
“I’m going to do whatever I need to do to help the team win and if I need to shoot the ball from a long distance, I’m going to," Garza said.
“For me, it’s just adding to my range and getting more comfortable at any spot on the court …’’ he added. “But it’s not too often I’m going to need to pull up from 35."
Suffice it to say that the Iowa senior is not resting on his considerable laurels.
Since being named the Big Ten Conference player of the year, setting Iowa’s single-season scoring record in a season shortened by a pandemic and winning six national player of the year awards, Garza barely has rested at all.
He wasn’t about to let something like a worldwide pandemic impede his development.
“I’ve always been a guy who’s really driven and I think during that time I saw it as an opportunity," Garza said. “Maybe some people would not find gyms or not find a way to work out. I saw it as an opportunity for me to push ahead of other guys and find a time to work out and do different stuff and work out around the house or go outside or do whatever. So for me I saw it as an advantage."
As a result, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he expects Garza to be even better than the guy who scored 20 or more points in all but one Big Ten game last season as the Hawkeyes finished 20-11, 1-9 in the Big 10.
“He's worked that much harder since the season ended because he was in the gym, even though it was hard to find gyms," McCaffery said. “He found one and he'd be in there by himself and when he could be in there with some others, he'd be in there. He was on vacation, he's doing sprints on the beach. The guy is just relentless, and that's why he's great."
Garza, who pulled out of the NBA draft in early August, has a chance to become Iowa’s career scoring leader and he could even become the career rebounding leader.
But he made it clear that his goals for his final college season have nothing to do with adding to his stack of statistical standards and accolades.
“My main focus going into this season is winning," he said. “I want to win a lot, as much as I can. So that’s really the main focus for me.
“As an individual player, I’ve done a lot so it really doesn’t matter what happens individually this year as long as my team succeeds. That’s why I came back. I’ve put up enough numbers to get to the next level so I think for me it’s just to win and lead this team to what its potential is."
His work ethic has become almost legendary and his teammates have seen no signs of complacency.
“He is probably the hardest worker I’ve ever played against in my life," said Jack Nunge, who has the misfortune of trying to defend Garza nearly every day in practice. "I’m just trying to take every day for what it is and trying to match his energy every day in practice."
Sophomore guard CJ Fredrick said it’s "scary" that perhaps the best player in the country continues to evolve and improve.
“He’s gotten stronger, he’s gotten quicker, he’s shooting the ball at an extremely high level," Fredrick said. "Anywhere around the rim, it’s pretty much guaranteed to go in. He’s going to be very hard to guard and we’re just excited to have him back."
Garza even has improved in terms of how he interacts with teammates.
McCaffery said that Garza, even more than fifth-year senior Jordan Bohannon, is clearly the vocal leader of this team.
So what drives this guy? Every player wants to win the national title and go on to the NBA. There seems to be something more stirring inside Garza.
“I love the game of basketball," he said. “That’s pretty much it. It’s not anything else except my love for the game.
“All the awards, all of this doesn’t really matter. I do this because I love it and I work this hard because this is what I was raised to be. You put your all into something and you want to see how far you can take it. That’s what it’s all about. It’s just my love for the game."
