RI's Hall on Team USA qualifying team

Former Rock Island High School basketball standout Tyler Hall has added a prestigious accomplishment to his resume as he is part of the USA men's AmeriCup qualifying team.
Hall is one of 13 players on the Team USA roster that has been in a bubble in Indianapolis training since Nov. 23. Originally expected to be trimmed to a 12-man roster, officials with USA Basketball said on Saturday that it will remain a 13-man roster for qualifying games on Sunday (vs. Bahamas, 3 p.m. Central) and Monday (vs. Mexico (6:30 p.m.).
Due to COVID-19 precautions, no spectators or media will be permitted to attend the games, which will be streamed on ESPN+.
“It means a lot to me. I've been watching these games and watched highlights and things growing up,” said Hall of representing his home country. “Just to put the jersey on, even the practice jersey, it's been an honor to come and represent my family and my city.”
Hall is the second former Rock to be involved in Team USA basketball, following Chasson Randle, who was on two 2018 USA World Cup qualifying teams as well as the 2010 USA U17 and 2009 USA U16 teams.
“It's crazy,” said Hall of being the second former Rock Island standout to reach this level. “I always say that our area is overlooked and this kind of proves it. There are a lot of good players coming out of Rock Island and the whole Quad-Cities.”
As much as it means to sport the red, white and blue, the 6-foot, 5-inch combo guard is just thankful to be back on the court and playing after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down his NBA G-League season in March.
“I've been playing well and really enjoying this,” said Hall. “It sounds cliche, but it really does feel good to be back out there on the court.”
He admitted that it took a few trips up and down the court to shake off the rust while playing full-court 5-on-5. But he also said that the constant work he put in at the local Pure Sweat facility with Jordan Delp throughout the pandemic and what little he could do with the other local pros and college players had him ready to go.
“I was working hard on my game and I definitely see improvement in my game,” said the 23-year-old. “... I worked on my game a lot this summer and I've seen a lot of improvements — my conditioning, my body was something I wanted to attack and I've done that.”
And that has him competing well with the other 12 players in camp. He is joined on the Team USA qualifying roster by Kaiser Gates (Maine Red Claws/Xavier); Jalen Hudson (Capital City Go-Go/Florida); Amile Jefferson (Lakeland Magic/Duke); John Jenkins (Hapoel Eilat, Israel/Vanderbilt); Jemerrio Jones (Wisconsin Herd/New Mexico State); Josh Magette (Lakeland Magic/Alabama-Huntsville); Yante Maten (Maine Red Claws/Georgia); Sir’Dominic Pointer (Canton Charge/St. John’s); Levi Randolph (Canton Charge/Alabama); Tyler Roberson (South Bay Lakers/Syracuse); Travis Trice (Gemani Basket Brescia, Italy/Michigan State); and Paul White (Salt Lake City Stars/Oregon).
The team is coached by former NBA coach and NBA TV analyst Mike Fratello.
“I think it was more of just getting in the rhythm of playing 5 on 5 and some reads and knowing where to be in what positions the first day or two," said the former Montana State University record-setter. "At the end of the day, it's just basketball, and I've been playing it a long time.”
Hall is hopeful that this opportunity will open some doors for him to keep playing it even longer. He said he is technically a free-agent, but the New York Knicks own his rights if he ends up back in the G-League this upcoming season. The fourth overall pick in the G-League draft by the Knicks, Hall played for Westchester last season, averaging 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 39 games.
With the short off-season and NBA camps opening soon, Hall said he wasn't sure of his status with NBA teams as of now. He knows that this opportunity can only help.
“It's good exposure,” he said. “This whole free-agency process for everything has been crazy and confusing for everyone. … It will just be good to have film out there and show everyone how much I have improved and how much I have improved my game.”
With plenty of experience at the pro level, Fratello knows that playing on Team USA is also a chance to open some doors that could provide the next step for some of these players.
“... if they come in and dedicate their time, pay the price that they're paying by going into quarantine, taking as many tests as they have taken, we'd like them to get a break, an opportunity,” said Fratello in an interview posted on the USA Basketball website. “What's your ultimate goal? To be a part of the NBA? Well, if that’s it, we hope this can be a stepping stone for you. And, two or three of our guys, maybe four of them from the last windows’ group have gotten the opportunity to go with an NBA team.”
Hall played in the 2019 Las Vegas Summer League for the Chicago Bulls and averaged 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds 1.2 steals and one assist per game in five outings. He started three of those games. He also played in two NBA preseason games with the Bulls.
Hall is one of 11 players from the 2019-20 G-League among the 13 players selected to participate in this round of the Olympic qualifying process.
Six players – Jefferson, Jenkins, Magette, Randolph, Trice, and White – all have past Team USA experience.
Prior to his G-League experience, Hall had a record-setting career at Montana State University where he finished with 2,518 points to become the 69th player in NCAA Division I history to finish with more than 2,500 points.
He recorded a Montana State record 849 made field goals and an all-time best 85.9% free-throw percentage as he played in a record 126 games (starting all but one). He finished second in MSU career free throws made (389), eighth in steals (122), 10th in assists (316).
