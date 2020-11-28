RI's Hall on Team USA qualifying team

The team is coached by former NBA coach and NBA TV analyst Mike Fratello.

“I think it was more of just getting in the rhythm of playing 5 on 5 and some reads and knowing where to be in what positions the first day or two," said the former Montana State University record-setter. "At the end of the day, it's just basketball, and I've been playing it a long time.”

Hall is hopeful that this opportunity will open some doors for him to keep playing it even longer. He said he is technically a free-agent, but the New York Knicks own his rights if he ends up back in the G-League this upcoming season. The fourth overall pick in the G-League draft by the Knicks, Hall played for Westchester last season, averaging 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 39 games.

With the short off-season and NBA camps opening soon, Hall said he wasn't sure of his status with NBA teams as of now. He knows that this opportunity can only help.

“It's good exposure,” he said. “This whole free-agency process for everything has been crazy and confusing for everyone. … It will just be good to have film out there and show everyone how much I have improved and how much I have improved my game.”