Robbins emerges as dominant big man for Drake

Work continues, but Liam Robbins is becoming the basketball player he always knew he could be this season.
The Drake sophomore has grown his game as he has grown into his 7-foot frame, finding an offensive rhythm and continuing to work on his rebounding as the Bulldogs prepare for tonight’s Missouri Valley Conference game against Loyola.
“Even looking back to where I was last year, I feel like I’m moving better and that I’m playing stronger,’’ Robbins said. “I’ve definitely developed more confidence in my game.’’
Stepping into a starting role this season, Robbins has become one of the top big men in the Missouri Valley.
He has scored in double figures in his last seven games, averaging 19.2 points while knocking down 30 of the 41 shots he has taken inside the 3-point arc over Drake’s last four games.
That is all part of how Robbins’ game has evolved since he was averaging 9.7 points per game as a senior at Davenport Assumption.
“From where I was then to where I’m at now, I’m a totally different player,’’ Robbins said.
Younger than his peers as a senior at Assumption, Robbins was playing AAU basketball for Quad-City Elite when coaches from Sunrise Academy in Kansas saw him play.
They saw potential.
Robbins saw an opportunity.
He reclassified, delaying his entry into college by one year to refine more than his game.
Robbins knew if he was ever going to realize his goal of playing Division I basketball at the collegiate level, he first had to look the part.
He lost nearly 100 pounds from the first time he stepped on a scale at Sunrise, regaining some of that weight as muscle in the years since to now weigh in around 235 pounds.
The makeover was a result of dietary changes and determination.
“My family was really supportive, allowing me to go to Sunrise and work with the coaches there to give myself a chance I wouldn’t have had otherwise,’’ Robbins said. “They had faith in me that I was going to be able to accomplish my dream and make it happen.’’
Robbins’ work turned that into reality.
“I didn’t have a scholarship offer coming out of high school, but I put myself in a position to have that opportunity with the work I put in during the year I was at Sunrise,’’ Robbins said. “Heading into it, there were questions, but I was pretty motivated and that gave me a chance.’’
At each step along the way, Robbins has learned.
At Assumption, he learned how to be ready when he was presented with an opportunity.
“I was a role player there, but I learned that when my number was called, I needed to be ready to contribute,’’ Robbins said.
That proved beneficial a year ago when he found himself in a similar situation at Drake, where Robbins averaged 4.1 points and just over 11 minutes per game as a freshman while starting just one of the 31 games he appeared in.
Robbins spent much of the season as a back-up to Nick McGlynn, a 6-6, 244-pound all-Missouri Valley Conference post player who was also the league’s defensive player of the year.
“Nick did a good job of mentoring me and coaching me up,’’ Robbins said. “He was a senior and he spent a lot of time getting me ready to fill his role this season. It really helped me understand what the expectations were and what I needed to be able to do to make it all work.’’
Robbins realized some of it on his own.
As was the case as he matriculated from high school to prep school and then to the Division I level, Robbins found dealing with the speed of the game to be among the biggest initial challenges.
“With each step, there has been an adjustment,’’ Robbins said. “The guys I’m going up against are bigger, faster, stronger and I need to take my game to that next level as well.’’
There’s where Robbins finds himself as Drake takes an 11-4 record into its game against a Loyola team it shared the 2018-19 Missouri Valley regular-season title with.
Averaging 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in addition to leading the Bulldogs with 35 blocks through 15 games, Robbins continues to work to become a more physical presence.
“In talking with coach (Darian) DeVries after our game against Dayton last month, we talked about how I need to use being 7 foot to my advantage, how I need to take the ball to the rim and how I need to become a better rebounder,’’ Robbins said.
His offensive numbers and work around the basket in the four games since are a byproduct of that conversation. Robbins continues working to improve as a rebounder.
“I need to get after it more on boards, particularly on the offensive end where I can help us gain an extra possession,’’ Robbins said.
“Some of that will come as I gain strength and some of that is a mentality, just going after rebounds and making that more of a priority. It’s something I’m working on and something that I’ll get down.’’
To Robbins, that’s just the next step.
“When I go back and look at old tape, even from last year, I see how my game has changed,’’ Robbins said. “But now, I also see how much better it can become and I’m excited about that, to see where it can all lead.’’