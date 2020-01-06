Robbins emerges as dominant big man for Drake

There’s where Robbins finds himself as Drake takes an 11-4 record into its game against a Loyola team it shared the 2018-19 Missouri Valley regular-season title with.

Averaging 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in addition to leading the Bulldogs with 35 blocks through 15 games, Robbins continues to work to become a more physical presence.

“In talking with coach (Darian) DeVries after our game against Dayton last month, we talked about how I need to use being 7 foot to my advantage, how I need to take the ball to the rim and how I need to become a better rebounder,’’ Robbins said.

His offensive numbers and work around the basket in the four games since are a byproduct of that conversation. Robbins continues working to improve as a rebounder.

“I need to get after it more on boards, particularly on the offensive end where I can help us gain an extra possession,’’ Robbins said.

“Some of that will come as I gain strength and some of that is a mentality, just going after rebounds and making that more of a priority. It’s something I’m working on and something that I’ll get down.’’

To Robbins, that’s just the next step.