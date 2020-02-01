Robert Morris reserve blisters Bees in loss

Ray Shovlain watched everything come together in the opening minutes of the second half Saturday, and then he watched it all slip away.
The St. Ambrose men’s basketball coach called his team’s 81-70 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference loss to Robert Morris (Ill.) “disheartening.’’
The Eagles’ Darius Branch only added to the Fighting Bees’ misery, coming off the bench to score 35 points while seemingly knocking down shots from everywhere but the Lee Lohman Arena parking lot.
Branch collected 18 of those points in the first half, all on a series of six 3-point baskets which left the Fighting Bees in a 42-26 halftime hole.
The 5-foot-8 senior, who entered the game averaging 9.5 points, saved his seventh and final basket from behind the arc to help answer a second-half surge by St. Ambrose, fueling an 11-2 run by extending a 58-56 lead with 8 minutes, 14 seconds remaining.
“We didn’t have an answer for him,’’ Shovlain said.
The Fighting Bees seemingly had found an answer to the early onslaught, needing less than five minutes to erase all but one point of their 16-point halftime deficit at the start of the second half.
Dylan Kaczmarek scored eight of his 12 points as St. Ambrose found a way to suddenly dominate on both ends of the court, pulling within 45-44 when John Kerr hit a pair of free throws with 15:01 remaining in the game.
“The first part of the second half, we were defending, we were rebounding, we were moving the ball on offense and knocking down shots the way we are capable of,’’ Shovlain said. “But, we couldn’t sustain it.’’
That ultimately cost the Fighting Bees at the end as the Eagles regained a lead that grew to 69-58 on a dunk by Marcus Cole with 5:20 to play.
“We came out and played the way we needed to after halftime. We had high energy, got after it and started where it always needs to start for us, on defense,’’ Kaczmarek said. “It was some of the best basketball we’ve played in a while but we couldn’t finish things off.’’
Kerr and Tom Kazanecki led St. Ambrose (14-10, 10-6 CCAC) with double-doubles. Kerr had 21 points to go with 10 boards while Kazanecki collected 12 points to go with 14 rebounds.
Robert Morris (15-8, 10-7) came at St. Ambrose from a lot of directions, making the most of a 52-9 advantage in bench points led by Branch’s work and turning 23 turnovers by the Fighting Bees into 31 points.
That allowed the Eagles to overcome their 37.5 percent shooting.
Shovlain said the loss was similar to a 78-75 loss at Cardinal Stritch which preceded Saturday’s setback.
“We just weren’t consistent enough to earn the win,’’ Shovlain said. “That’s pretty much what it came down, but this isn’t any time to feel sorry for ourselves.’’
After hosting Indiana-South Bend (17-7, 11-5) at 4 p.m. on Monday, St. Ambrose faces 25th-ranked Holy Cross and fourth-ranked Olivet Nazarene in consecutive conference games.
“It doesn’t get any easier,’’ Shovlain said.
St. Ambrose did regain the services of sophomore Ben Schols in a reserve role on Saturday. An early season starter, he missed the last 13 games because of a stress fracture.