Robert Morris reserve blisters Bees in loss

“The first part of the second half, we were defending, we were rebounding, we were moving the ball on offense and knocking down shots the way we are capable of,’’ Shovlain said. “But, we couldn’t sustain it.’’

That ultimately cost the Fighting Bees at the end as the Eagles regained a lead that grew to 69-58 on a dunk by Marcus Cole with 5:20 to play.

“We came out and played the way we needed to after halftime. We had high energy, got after it and started where it always needs to start for us, on defense,’’ Kaczmarek said. “It was some of the best basketball we’ve played in a while but we couldn’t finish things off.’’

Kerr and Tom Kazanecki led St. Ambrose (14-10, 10-6 CCAC) with double-doubles. Kerr had 21 points to go with 10 boards while Kazanecki collected 12 points to go with 14 rebounds.

Robert Morris (15-8, 10-7) came at St. Ambrose from a lot of directions, making the most of a 52-9 advantage in bench points led by Branch’s work and turning 23 turnovers by the Fighting Bees into 31 points.

That allowed the Eagles to overcome their 37.5 percent shooting.

Shovlain said the loss was similar to a 78-75 loss at Cardinal Stritch which preceded Saturday’s setback.