As the rumors came out this week that 2011 Rock Island High School graduate Chasson Randle was going to sign to play in China this season, the questions came.
Everyone wanted to know why if a tweet last week said that Randle was getting interest from as many as six NBA teams, why would the talented guard sign in China.
The answer is easy. What you read on twitter is not always truthful.
So, without a clear NBA option, Randle will take his game to the Tianjin Ronggang Gold Lions in China to continue his professional career.
"Honestly, the situation was we were waiting on something to happen with our status and nothing came about," Randle said. "There was a lot of talk between NBA teams and my agent. While that was going on, we had some people tell us that we have to take the offer we had in China.
"There were a lot of things that happened in the last few weeks that I'd rather not talk about publicly. This was a lucrative offer, and we didn't think it would be smart to turn it down."
Lucrative seems to be the key word in this situation. When it was first reported by Emiliano Carchia of Sportando, he noted it was a "lucrative" contract, and in searching Carchia's Twitter account, he has announced numerous signings in Europe and very few used that word.
Randle has made it known that he does not like to talk numbers — either in stats or paychecks.
"I guess lucrative means I will be making a lot of money to play basketball," Randle did say. "Playing in China is pretty cool. It is a chance to expand my brand in another country and play in a place I have never seen."
The Chinese Basketball Association plays a five-month season, starting in October and ending in late March. The teams in China are allowed only two non-Chinese players on their roster.
"I actually don't know a lot about the team," Randle said. "I know, from my agent that the city is great, and I know a few guys who have played for this team or in the league.
"What I like is it appears I will get to play with the ball in my hands a lot. I'm not sure what position they want, and I don't care if it is at the 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5, I just assume they want the ball in my hands."
Andray Blatche is listed as the other non-China player on the roster as of Aug. 12. Blatche played 10 seasons in the NBA and was one of the leading scorers for the team.
The league is a high-scoring one with several players averaging well over 30 points per game. Also good news for Randle: seven of the league's top 10 scorers last year were Americans.
Right now, Randle is just trying to get himself ready for his new home away from home.
"I'm flying out on Sept. 9 to get there before we start practicing just so I can get acclimated," he said. "There are some nerves, but I am looking forward to it. They take care of my housing, I will have a driver and I will have a translator.
"I will hopefully come back home with at least a few words in Mandarin. We start playing in October and regular-season games start on Nov. 5."
Just a month and a half ago Randle didn't think he would play anywhere outside of the NBA, more specific with the Washington Wizards, where he played a career-high 49 games last season.
However, he was not tendered an offer on June 26.
"I didn't know that was going to happen," Randle said. "I can't be mad at the Wizards, they gave me a great opportunity last year. It is a business and I've been in that situation before.
"I know who I am as a player and I believe my game speaks for itself. I'll just keep doing what I do."
Randle said that he has spent the summer working hard on his game and his body.
"I changed my diet, I have done more running and conditioning, and I've worked really hard since May," he said. "I started in New York and did a lot of work in the gym. I came back home and worked with Jordan Delp. Then, I went out to California and did some new stuff. I was running mountains and carrying logs. I feel great."
He finished his summer this week playing for the USA Select Team that practiced and played against Team USA, which is preparing for the World Cup. A lot was made of the Select Team beating Team USA in a scrimmage or two.
"That was a lot of fun being back in the Team USA jersey," Randle said. "The media ran with that scrimmage game and made it more than it was. We competed and had fun."