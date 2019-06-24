Former Rock Island High School star Tyler Hall will be rejoining an old friend when he takes his shot at landing a spot in the NBA this summer.
Hall, who became the career scoring leader for the Big Sky Conference during four years at Montana State, has signed to play for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA’s summer league. The Bulls previously signed former Rockridge star Ethan Happ, who played with Hall in the Quad-City Elite AAU program.
A third Q-C Elite alumnus, Isaiah Roby, will play for the Dallas Mavericks in the summer league after being selected in the second round of last week’s NBA draft.
Hall completed a glorious career at Montana State last winter, averaging 20.5 points per game as a senior. For his career, he scored 2,518 points (an average of 20 per game) and made 431 3-point field goals, shooting 40 percent from behind the mark. He also had career averages of 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound wing participated in the Portsmouth invitational in April but did not play well there, averaging only 4.7 points per game.
The Bulls are scheduled to open play in Las Vegas on July 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers. They also have games scheduled against the Cleveland Cavaliers on July 7, the New Orleans Pelicans on July 8 and the Charlotte Hornets on July 10. All those games will be televised by either ESPN or the NBA Network.