Roos provide Bradford with her next challenge

“I can still do more and become a better player,’’ Bradford said. "I feel like I still have a lot of room to grow, just like I did when I got to Kirkwood and I know that with the talent I'll be going against at Kansas City, I'll need to do that.''

She looks forward to joining her future teammates as soon as current restrictions created by the health crisis allow.

Bradford has worked to maintain her strength and condition in her family’s garage in the weeks since on-campus classes at Kirkwood were suspended in March.

She will begin training later this week with Jordan Delp at the former Augustana player’s Pure Sweat Basketball facility in Moline.

“I feel like I’m still in OK condition, but I’m not where I would be during the season and I’m looking forward to getting that edge back so I’ll be able to go to Kansas City and compete when I’m allowed to do that,’’ Bradford said.

She is anxious for that time to arrive.

“Making the decision and figuring everything out, I feel like a big weight has been taken off my shoulders,'' Bradford said. "I’m looking forward to getting back into the routine of school and basketball and I’m excited to see where this can take me.’’

