Roos provide Bradford with her next challenge

Paige Bradford wanted a challenge to be part of the next step in her college basketball career.
The Davenport North graduate, who earned all-American recognition last season as a sophomore at Kirkwood Community College, believes she has found that challenge in signing with Missouri-Kansas City.
The 6-foot forward is joining a program that finished 21-10 a year ago, winning the regular-season championship in the Western Athletic Conference by three games with a 13-3 record.
“I wanted to go to a good program that will push me to get better and take my game to an even higher level,’’ Bradford said. “I feel like I’ve found that in Kansas City. I’m going to be surrounded by good players and that will force me to get better. I’m excited about it.’’
The Kansas City program was among the first to recruit Bradford at Kirkwood, creating a connection before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the NCAA prohibiting in-person campus visits and face-to-face recruiting on or off campuses.
“I haven’t been on campus yet, but I’ve taken a virtual tour and I’m comfortable with the coaches. We’ve been talking for a long time,’’ Bradford said.
Her decision will reunite Bradford with Emily Ivory, a former Bettendorf prep who like Bradford will be a junior next season for the Roos.
In addition to competing against each other in high school, the pair were teammates on youth teams going back to sixth grade.
“We’ve always been good friends and it will be good to be on the same team now,’’ Bradford said.
That connection also helped Bradford come to the realization that Kansas City was the place to be.
“Emily was able to answer my questions and let me know what it’s like there,’’ Bradford said. “I wanted to find a place that would help me become the best player I can be, that will push me to get better and this is a good situation for me.’’
The feeling is mutual.
Roos coach Jacie Hoyt likes what Bradford brings to her program.
“We’ve had Paige on our radar since her high school days and I have been really impressed with her transformation and the improvements she has made to her game in her two years at Kirkwood,’’ Hoyt said. “Paige brings a lot of skill, versatility and depth to our front court.’’
Bradford earned second-team NJCAA Division II all-American honors last season, leading a 29-4 team that was ranked second in the country in the final poll of the season.
She averaged 14.1 points and 7.3 rebounds during her sophomore season while finishing second in the nation with a 61.6% shooting touch from the field.
“I can still do more and become a better player,’’ Bradford said. "I feel like I still have a lot of room to grow, just like I did when I got to Kirkwood and I know that with the talent I'll be going against at Kansas City, I'll need to do that.''
She looks forward to joining her future teammates as soon as current restrictions created by the health crisis allow.
Bradford has worked to maintain her strength and condition in her family’s garage in the weeks since on-campus classes at Kirkwood were suspended in March.
She will begin training later this week with Jordan Delp at the former Augustana player’s Pure Sweat Basketball facility in Moline.
“I feel like I’m still in OK condition, but I’m not where I would be during the season and I’m looking forward to getting that edge back so I’ll be able to go to Kansas City and compete when I’m allowed to do that,’’ Bradford said.
She is anxious for that time to arrive.
“Making the decision and figuring everything out, I feel like a big weight has been taken off my shoulders,'' Bradford said. "I’m looking forward to getting back into the routine of school and basketball and I’m excited to see where this can take me.’’
