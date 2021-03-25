Rucker, Panthers grow with WNIT run

Karli Rucker believes playing basketball in late March can become a springboard to success for Northern Iowa next season.

The Panthers have reached the Final Four of the WNIT, taking on Mississippi in a 7 p.m. semifinal Friday in suburban Memphis after winning three games in four days at a regional played in Rockford, Ill., last weekend.

Rice and Delaware will meet in the other semifinal, competing for a spot in Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game.

UNI’s senior point guard from North Scott said the Panthers are playing their best basketball of the season, taking a 17-12 record into the match-up against the Rebels (14-11).

“This has been a real beneficial experience for us as a team,’’ Rucker said. “With so many young players on the roster, the more we play the more we grow together and this is only going to help us heading into next year.’’

Rucker welcomes the chance to be a part of next season for Northern Iowa.

She is one of three seniors on the Panthers’ roster who could have completed eligibility this season but have decided to return and use the extra year of eligibility all current players were offered by the NCAA because of uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic.