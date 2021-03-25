Rucker, Panthers grow with WNIT run

Karli Rucker believes playing basketball in late March can become a springboard to success for Northern Iowa next season.
The Panthers have reached the Final Four of the WNIT, taking on Mississippi in a 7 p.m. semifinal Friday in suburban Memphis after winning three games in four days at a regional played in Rockford, Ill., last weekend.
Rice and Delaware will meet in the other semifinal, competing for a spot in Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game.
UNI’s senior point guard from North Scott said the Panthers are playing their best basketball of the season, taking a 17-12 record into the match-up against the Rebels (14-11).
“This has been a real beneficial experience for us as a team,’’ Rucker said. “With so many young players on the roster, the more we play the more we grow together and this is only going to help us heading into next year.’’
Rucker welcomes the chance to be a part of next season for Northern Iowa.
She is one of three seniors on the Panthers’ roster who could have completed eligibility this season but have decided to return and use the extra year of eligibility all current players were offered by the NCAA because of uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two of the Panthers’ other three seniors, Bre Gunnels and Nicole Krueger, also have announced plans to return next season while Megan Maahs expects to play her final games for UNI this weekend.
Each of the four made individual decisions following conversations with coach Tanya Warren shortly after the NCAA approved the additional year last fall.
“For me, I didn’t feel like I was ready to step away from playing the game just yet,’’ Rucker said.
It also fit with her academic plans.
An elementary education major, Rucker will be able to split her two eight-week student teaching assignments between the fall and spring semesters on the front and back end of the basketball season.
“It works out well and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do as a team,’’ Rucker said. “I feel like we can accomplish a lot next year.’’
That includes building off of a solid finish to the current season.
Rucker leads a balanced UNI team with a scoring average of 13 points per game. She also leads the Panthers with 107 assists and is second on the team with 27 steals.
In reaching the WNIT semifinals with wins over victories over Dayton, Creighton and St. Louis, UNI dominated with defense.
The Panthers have allowed an average of 53 points in WNIT play – 12 below their season average – and Rucker said like UNI’s offensive work, defense was a collaborative effort as the team strung together three wins in four days.
“We had a number of people score and our defense was as good as it has been,’’ Rucker said. “There was a good flow on both ends of the court, with stops at one end leading to offense at the other and good offense leading to stops.’’
Northern Iowa traveled from its regional in Rockford, Ill., to Memphis by bus on Tuesday, beginning workouts in Memphis on Wednesday evening in preparation for its game with the Rebels.
The quick turnarounds UNI experienced in Rockford were nothing new for the Panthers.
With the Missouri Valley playing conference games on back-to-back days this season, Northern Iowa found itself with familiar preparation for its initial postseason opponents.
“I think the way things were in the Valley this season set us up really well. It was just like another conference weekend for us,’’ Rucker said. “We just hope we can keep that going.’’