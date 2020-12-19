Saints' surge stings Bees

Crafting a comeback against one of the nation’s top-rated teams is always a challenge.
Accomplishing that against an opponent that suddenly heats up from 3-point range is nearly impossible.
The St. Ambrose women’s basketball team discovered that Saturday as 12th-ranked St. Francis (Ill.) collected six of its eight 3-point baskets in the fourth quarter to pull away to a 66-52 nonconference win at Lee Lohman Arena.
“When they’re hitting threes and you’re answering with twos, it’s tough,’’ Fighting Bees guard Jamie Martens said. “We didn’t get the stops we needed.’’
That allowed the Saints to pull away in the game’s final minutes.
Maddy Cash scored a pair of 3-point goals to keep St. Ambrose within a 49-44 score with 7 minutes, 40 seconds remaining but four different St. Francis players connected on shots from behind the arc over the next four minutes to grow the Saints’ lead to 61-46.
St. Francis had hit just two of the 11 shots it had attempted from 3-point range through three quarters before burying six of the eight it tried in the final quarter.
“Six threes, that’s 18 points and they added up quick,’’ St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said. “It was a disappointing way to play heading into the Christmas break, but it showed us pretty clearly that we have some work to do.’’
A sluggish second quarter put the Fighting Bees in a position where they had to play from behind against the preseason favorite in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
St. Ambrose shot 45.2 percent for the game but after taking a 15-14 lead at the end of the opening quarter on a basket by Jaynee Prestegaard, the Bees hit just 2-of-9 shots and recorded seven of their 20 turnovers in the second quarter as the Saints grabbed a 25-20 lead at the half.
“We didn’t play team basketball at all in the second quarter,’’ Van Hauen said. “We didn’t share the ball well or play with the energy we needed. When you go up against St. Francis, it’s never easy, but you have to stay with the game plan and we didn’t get that done.’’
A 3-pointer by Anna Plumer and Kylie Wroblewski’s only basket of the game allowed St. Ambrose to briefly tie the game early in the third quarter before a jumper by Shadrian McDaniel with 5:57 left put St. Francis ahead to stay at 31-29.
Jordan Pyle came off the bench to lead the Saints (8-1) with 21 points, while Martens and Cash led the Bees with 13 points apiece.
Madeline Prestegaard finished with 12 points and Jaynee Prestegaard, returning to action after missing a game a week ago at Missouri Baptist because of an injury finished with six points and 11 boards for St. Ambrose (3-2).
Martens said the Fighting Bees need to learn from the experience as they prepare for a single roundrobin CCAC schedule that begins Jan. 2 at Judson.
“It wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but it was good for us to go up against one of the better teams in the conference,’’ Martens said. “We know where we are at and what we need to work on over the next couple of weeks. We’re a young team and we have to get better. We see that.’’
