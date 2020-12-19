Saints' surge stings Bees

A sluggish second quarter put the Fighting Bees in a position where they had to play from behind against the preseason favorite in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

St. Ambrose shot 45.2 percent for the game but after taking a 15-14 lead at the end of the opening quarter on a basket by Jaynee Prestegaard, the Bees hit just 2-of-9 shots and recorded seven of their 20 turnovers in the second quarter as the Saints grabbed a 25-20 lead at the half.

“We didn’t play team basketball at all in the second quarter,’’ Van Hauen said. “We didn’t share the ball well or play with the energy we needed. When you go up against St. Francis, it’s never easy, but you have to stay with the game plan and we didn’t get that done.’’

A 3-pointer by Anna Plumer and Kylie Wroblewski’s only basket of the game allowed St. Ambrose to briefly tie the game early in the third quarter before a jumper by Shadrian McDaniel with 5:57 left put St. Francis ahead to stay at 31-29.

Jordan Pyle came off the bench to lead the Saints (8-1) with 21 points, while Martens and Cash led the Bees with 13 points apiece.