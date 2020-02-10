Schnoor settles into role with 11th-ranked Loras

“They’ve had a lot of success here and the goal both years I have been here has been to uphold the tradition and live up to high expectations,’’ Schnoor said. “There is an emphasis on the team and coming together as a family to work toward high goals. We’re in it together and I like that approach. It’s not on any one of us, it’s about what we can do together.’’

Schnoor is one of four Duhawks with double-digit scoring averages, part of a balanced approach which is a byproduct of an up-tempo approach to the game.

“We like a fast pace and the idea is to generate that off of our defense and the pressure we can put on the opponent,’’ Schnoor said. “We spend a lot of time focusing on defense and because of that I think the offense seems to come easier for us. Our approach is to share the ball well, make a lot of good passes and find the open shot. It’s a fun system to play in, something I really enjoy.’’

Loras currently leads 10th-ranked Wartburg by one-half game in the American Rivers Conference race and the Knights are one of three ranked teams the Duhawks have beaten this season.