Second-quarter struggles sink Ambrose women

Every minute matters.

That was the tough lesson the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team learned Tuesday night, missing an opportunity against 17th-ranked St. Xavier in a 69-61 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference setback at Lee Lohman Arena.

The Fighting Bees scored only two points over the final four minutes of the second quarter as the Cougars erased a 24-22 deficit to open a 33-26 halftime advantage.

St. Ambrose played from behind the rest of the game.

“We got away from our game, stopped running the offense the way we need to as a team,’’ Bees senior Gabrielle Koelker said.

The Cougars extended their lead to double digits in the third quarter, when Koelker scored eight of her team-leading 10 points to keep St. Ambrose within a 54-46 score heading into the final quarter.

Maddi Epperson cut deeper into the St. Xavier lead, knocking down a pair of 3-point baskets in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter to pull the Bees within a 60-55 score.

St. Ambrose had multiple chances to cut deeper into the lead, but five straight empty possessions denied the Bees a chance to come any closer than the five-point margin the Cougars maintained.