You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Second-quarter struggles sink Ambrose women
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Second-quarter struggles sink Ambrose women

{{featured_button_text}}
SAU Fighting Bee logo
Submitted

Every minute matters.

That was the tough lesson the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team learned Tuesday night, missing an opportunity against 17th-ranked St. Xavier in a 69-61 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference setback at Lee Lohman Arena.

The Fighting Bees scored only two points over the final four minutes of the second quarter as the Cougars erased a 24-22 deficit to open a 33-26 halftime advantage.

St. Ambrose played from behind the rest of the game.

“We got away from our game, stopped running the offense the way we need to as a team,’’ Bees senior Gabrielle Koelker said.

The Cougars extended their lead to double digits in the third quarter, when Koelker scored eight of her team-leading 10 points to keep St. Ambrose within a 54-46 score heading into the final quarter.

Maddi Epperson cut deeper into the St. Xavier lead, knocking down a pair of 3-point baskets in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter to pull the Bees within a 60-55 score.

St. Ambrose had multiple chances to cut deeper into the lead, but five straight empty possessions denied the Bees a chance to come any closer than the five-point margin the Cougars maintained.

“We let a golden opportunity slip through our fingers,’’ St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said. “Those minutes late in the second quarter when we got out of sync, it put us in a tough spot in a game we had a chance to win.’’

Sidney Lovitsch, who came off the bench to lead the Cougars with 18 points, broke a four-minute scoring drought by St. Xavier by following one of 24 turnovers by the Fighting Bees into fastbreak with 4 minutes, 3 seconds remaining.

The Cougars (8-1, 5-0 CCAC) held St. Ambrose without a field goal until the Bees’ Charlotte Flynn scored with 1:58 remaining to cut into a 66-56 deficit.

Van Hauen was frustrated that St. Ambrose (4-5, 3-2) was unable to take advantage of its relentless effort on the boards, where the Bees 57-39 advantage including a 21-8 edge on the offensive glass.

That led to 74 shots, but a 31-percent shooting touch including a 4-of-18 effort in the second quarter proved to be too much for St. Ambrose to overcome.

“That one stretch was the difference,’’ Van Hauen said. “It put us in a hole. (Koelker) knocked down a few shots in the third quarter to let us hang around, but by then we were already in a position we shouldn’t have been in.’’

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News