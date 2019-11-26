Second-quarter struggles sink Ambrose women

Every minute matters.
That was the tough lesson the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team learned Tuesday night, missing an opportunity against 17th-ranked St. Xavier in a 69-61 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference setback at Lee Lohman Arena.
The Fighting Bees scored only two points over the final four minutes of the second quarter as the Cougars erased a 24-22 deficit to open a 33-26 halftime advantage.
St. Ambrose played from behind the rest of the game.
“We got away from our game, stopped running the offense the way we need to as a team,’’ Bees senior Gabrielle Koelker said.
The Cougars extended their lead to double digits in the third quarter, when Koelker scored eight of her team-leading 10 points to keep St. Ambrose within a 54-46 score heading into the final quarter.
Maddi Epperson cut deeper into the St. Xavier lead, knocking down a pair of 3-point baskets in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter to pull the Bees within a 60-55 score.
St. Ambrose had multiple chances to cut deeper into the lead, but five straight empty possessions denied the Bees a chance to come any closer than the five-point margin the Cougars maintained.
“We let a golden opportunity slip through our fingers,’’ St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said. “Those minutes late in the second quarter when we got out of sync, it put us in a tough spot in a game we had a chance to win.’’
Sidney Lovitsch, who came off the bench to lead the Cougars with 18 points, broke a four-minute scoring drought by St. Xavier by following one of 24 turnovers by the Fighting Bees into fastbreak with 4 minutes, 3 seconds remaining.
The Cougars (8-1, 5-0 CCAC) held St. Ambrose without a field goal until the Bees’ Charlotte Flynn scored with 1:58 remaining to cut into a 66-56 deficit.
Van Hauen was frustrated that St. Ambrose (4-5, 3-2) was unable to take advantage of its relentless effort on the boards, where the Bees 57-39 advantage including a 21-8 edge on the offensive glass.
That led to 74 shots, but a 31-percent shooting touch including a 4-of-18 effort in the second quarter proved to be too much for St. Ambrose to overcome.
“That one stretch was the difference,’’ Van Hauen said. “It put us in a hole. (Koelker) knocked down a few shots in the third quarter to let us hang around, but by then we were already in a position we shouldn’t have been in.’’