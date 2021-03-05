Seniors fill unique roles for Hawkeye women

Alexis Sevillian and Zion Sanders will be recognized tonight for their unique contributions to the Iowa women’s basketball team.

Both fill reserve roles on the court for the Hawkeyes, but the only seniors on the roster have found other ways to impact a team that plays its final regular-season game at 7 p.m., hosting Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“Those two bring so much leadership, so much love and support to our team,’’ junior center Monika Czinano said. “I’m going to miss them, but I’m excited to see what the next steps are for both of them.’’

Sevillian and Sanders join sophomore Kate Martin as the captains of an Iowa team that has built a 14-8 record, including a 10-7 mark in the Big Ten.

A lineup regular during the 2019-20 season, Sevillian has been slowed by an offseason injury and her lone start this season came during a Dec. 22 win over Western Illinois.

She has averaged a career-low 10.3 minutes and 1.5 points per game this season, appearing in just 15 games.

Sanders arrived at Iowa as a walk-on, but was placed on scholarship in 2018 although she has not started in any of the 61 games she has played for the Hawkeyes. This season, she has appeared in five games and averaged 0.4 points.