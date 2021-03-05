Seniors fill unique roles for Hawkeye women

Alexis Sevillian and Zion Sanders will be recognized tonight for their unique contributions to the Iowa women’s basketball team.
Both fill reserve roles on the court for the Hawkeyes, but the only seniors on the roster have found other ways to impact a team that plays its final regular-season game at 7 p.m., hosting Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“Those two bring so much leadership, so much love and support to our team,’’ junior center Monika Czinano said. “I’m going to miss them, but I’m excited to see what the next steps are for both of them.’’
Sevillian and Sanders join sophomore Kate Martin as the captains of an Iowa team that has built a 14-8 record, including a 10-7 mark in the Big Ten.
A lineup regular during the 2019-20 season, Sevillian has been slowed by an offseason injury and her lone start this season came during a Dec. 22 win over Western Illinois.
She has averaged a career-low 10.3 minutes and 1.5 points per game this season, appearing in just 15 games.
Sanders arrived at Iowa as a walk-on, but was placed on scholarship in 2018 although she has not started in any of the 61 games she has played for the Hawkeyes. This season, she has appeared in five games and averaged 0.4 points.
“It’s been a hard year for those guys, for Alexis specifically,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “She redshirted her freshman year for us to balance out our recruiting class. Then, she’s a part-time starter, a full-time starter and then this year really becomes a role player for us.’’
Bluder said offseason injuries impacted Sevillian’s playing time as much as anything this year, calling them "injuries that really didn’t come back as well as they are supposed to.’’
That hasn’t limited the respect Bluder has from the contributions both players have made off the court, both in terms of providing locker room leadership and elsewhere on campus.
Sevillian is a member of the Iowa Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, the Iowa Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Accountability Board and is one of Iowa’s representatives on the Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.
Czinano says that Sevillian is “mature beyond her years. She’s just so put together,’’ and she remembers that Sanders was among players entrusted to show her around campus during the recruiting process.
“They are both a big part of our team. They’ve both been super influential to my time here,’’ Czinano said.