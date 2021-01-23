Seniors step up, lift St. Ambrose to win

Seniority matters.

When Trinity International erased a 16-point deficit in the second half of its men’s basketball game Saturday at St. Ambrose, a little senior savvy and a half-dozen free throws from a freshman made the difference in a 92-81 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory.

The Trojans, trailing 47-36 at halftime and 56-40 with just over 15 minutes left in the game, used an 11-of-22 touch from 3-point range to shoot their way back into the game at Lee Lohman Arena.

Jonathan Johansson erased the final remnants of the Fighting Bees’ lead, tying the game at 66-66 when he hit the first two of three free throws with 7 minutes, 11 seconds remaining.

Providing leadership needed to help St. Ambrose bounce back following its first CCAC loss, seniors accounted for the next 20 points the Fighting Bees scored.

John Kerr broke the deadlock, taking a feed from Michael Williams and knocking down a 3-pointer from the right baseline with 6:58 left to put St. Ambrose ahead to stay at 69-66.

Kerr buried another 3-pointer and collected 10 of his 30 points during that stretch, a run that saw Warren Allen, Dylan Kaczmarek and Williams also contribute to an effort which left the Fighting Bees ahead 86-79 with 1:04 remaining.