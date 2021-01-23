Seniors step up, lift St. Ambrose to win

Seniority matters.
When Trinity International erased a 16-point deficit in the second half of its men’s basketball game Saturday at St. Ambrose, a little senior savvy and a half-dozen free throws from a freshman made the difference in a 92-81 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory.
The Trojans, trailing 47-36 at halftime and 56-40 with just over 15 minutes left in the game, used an 11-of-22 touch from 3-point range to shoot their way back into the game at Lee Lohman Arena.
Jonathan Johansson erased the final remnants of the Fighting Bees’ lead, tying the game at 66-66 when he hit the first two of three free throws with 7 minutes, 11 seconds remaining.
Providing leadership needed to help St. Ambrose bounce back following its first CCAC loss, seniors accounted for the next 20 points the Fighting Bees scored.
John Kerr broke the deadlock, taking a feed from Michael Williams and knocking down a 3-pointer from the right baseline with 6:58 left to put St. Ambrose ahead to stay at 69-66.
Kerr buried another 3-pointer and collected 10 of his 30 points during that stretch, a run that saw Warren Allen, Dylan Kaczmarek and Williams also contribute to an effort which left the Fighting Bees ahead 86-79 with 1:04 remaining.
"The old guys, we kind of took over the game," Kerr said. "We needed to and the experience we have, it mattered."
After St. Ambrose carried a seven-point lead into the final minute, Trinity International was forced to foul and chose to send the only freshman on the floor to the line.
But, Will Spriggs delivered. The guard hit six free throws over the final :56 to help St. Ambrose secure the double-digit victory.
"We emphasized to the players after Wednesday that we needed to get back on track and not let that loss impact the next two, three games," Fighting Bees coach Ray Shovlain said. "They responded."
It was a collaborative effort.
Nine of the 10 players who saw action for St. Ambrose scored points as part of the Bees’ 52.3% effort from the field.
Nine contributed to the 42-23 rebounding advantage St. Ambrose built and nine dished out assists.
Shovlain liked the effort he saw on the offensive glass, where the Fighting Bees grabbed 14 of the rebounds and turned those boards into 17 second-chance points.
"That’s a difference maker," Shovlain said.
So was the work of an improving freshman class, which helped St. Ambrose (9-3, 4-1 CCAC) build its first-half lead.
Nathan Moeller, a 6-foot-6 forward from Clinton Prince of Peace, scored seven of his nine points during a 19-8 run midway through the opening half.
Two other freshmen, Jake Friel and Spriggs, also scored during that stretch, which saw freshman Jake Conerty collect three of his team-high four assists.
"We’re halfway through our freshmen season and it’s our job to bring some energy and be ready to play when we’re needed," Moeller said. "We showed today that we can come in and help and give the older guys on the team a breather. That’s our job, to help the team when we’re out there."
There was no shortage of help Saturday. In addition to Kerr’s 30 points, junior Ben Schols scored 13 points and Williams and Allen finished with 12 apiece to balance the Bees’ attack.
Brandon Lawani matched Kerr’s point total to lead the Trojans (4-4, 1-4), while Johansson used a 6-of-9 touch from 3-point range in a 20-point outing.