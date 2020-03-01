Slow start ends Braves tourney run

OGLESBY, Ill. — A slow start against a hot-shooting opponent ended any hopes the Black Hawk men's basketball team had Sunday of upsetting South Suburban.

The Braves dropped an 88-57 game in the semifinals of NJCAA Region IV District 4 tournament to end the season with a 12-20 record.

"They were physical from the beginning and we didn't handle it well against a team that got off to a quick start,'' Black Hawk coach Darren Bizarri said.

"They hit 5-of-8 3-pointers in the first half and we hit 3-of-16 for the game after shooting around 40 percent during the season. All of the things we had to do to upset a good team just didn't happen for us.''

Ranked fourth in the latest NJCAA Division II poll, the Bulldogs (28-4) shot 51 percent overall for the game and built a 45-27 lead by halftime.

Courtney Carter, a 6-foot-1 sophomore guard, led a group of five South Suburban players who scored in double figures with a 25-point game. His effort included hitting three of the Bulldogs' nine 3-point baskets.

Terry Ford was the only Black Hawk player to reach double figures. The freshman guard from Rockford Jefferson hit 7-of-11 shots on his way to a 22-point performance.

"He came out and fought hard all game,'' Bizarri said "He led us in points, rebounds and assists and showed why he was selected to the all-region team.''

