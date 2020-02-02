Slow start, Michigan sophomore end Iowa streak

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A slow start Sunday dropped the Iowa women’s basketball team back into a tie for first place in the Big Ten.

The Hawkeyes hit just four of their first 11 shots and turned the ball over nine times in the first 12 minutes of a 78-63 loss at Michigan, ending a nine-game win streak for Iowa.

The sluggish performance out of the chute allowed the Wolverines to ride a 9-of-12 start from the field to open a 22-11 lead while giving Naz Hillmon time to warm up.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore, the Big Ten’s freshman of the year last season, scored only four points in the first quarter but she blistered the Hawkeye defense the rest of the game on her way to a career-high 30-point performance.

Hillmon knocked down 14-of-19 shots and grabbed 10 rebounds to deny Iowa any chance of earning its first victory at Crisler Arena since 2014.

She scored 12 of her points in the first half, connecting on 6-of-7 field goal attempts to help the Wolverines to a 37-25 lead at the break.

Hillmon added another 10 points in the third quarter as Michigan extended its lead to 59-42.