Slow start sinks cold-shooting Hawkeyes

INDIANAPOLIS — Iowa’s stay at the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament ended almost before it began Friday.

Ohio State hit the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes with a run of 19 unanswered points early in the first quarter and the defending Big Ten tourney champs never recovered, dropping an 87-66 quarterfinal game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Against an opponent which shot 58.7 percent through three quarters, the Hawkeyes struggled with their shot from start to finish.

Iowa shot a season-low 34.9 percent while being bounced out of the Big Ten tourney in its first game for the first time since 2017.

The setback to an Ohio State team which lost at Iowa 77-68 on Jan. 23 leaves the Hawkeyes with back-to-back losses for the first time during their 23-7 season and jeopardizes Iowa’s hopes for hosting opening-round games in the NCAA tourney for the third time in five seasons.

The Buckeyes finally cooled off from the field in the fourth quarter, hitting just three of their final 14 shots, but by then Ohio State had opened a lead which grew as large as 34 points in the final minutes of the third quarter.

Kierstan Bell and Dorka Juhasz teamed up to frustrate the Hawkeyes early in the game.