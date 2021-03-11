Southern Illinois, Valparaiso win Valley openers

Southern Illinois and Valparaiso took different routes to opening-game victories Thursday at the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament at TaxSlayer Center.
The Salukis secured a quarterfinal match-up today against top-seeded Missouri State by slipping past ninth-seeded Indiana State 90-89 in overtime in the highest-scoring game in tournament history.
Defense dominated in the second game as Valparaiso’s held off 10th-seeded Evansville 65-52 to move into a quarterfinal today against second-seeded Drake.
Southern Illinois 90, Indiana State 89 (OT): After overcoming a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit, Southern Illinois used back-to-back 3-point baskets by Makenzie Silvey in the final minutes of overtime to halt a five-game losing streak.
The eighth-seeded Salukis and Sycamores were tied 79-79 midway through the overtime before Silvey hit her third and fourth baskets of the game from behind the arc to give Southern Illinois an 85-79 lead with 1 minute, 34 seconds remaining.
Three straight missed shots by Indiana State, the third coming after a basket by Abby Brockmeyer, left the Sycamores in an 87-79 hole in the final minute that they couldn’t overcome.
"You look at the score, nobody’s excited about defense but we stepped up a few times when we needed to, held them to one shot," Salukis coach Cindy Stein said. "That ultimately made a difference."
In a back-and-forth game which saw the lead change hands 17 times and had the teams tied on nine occasions, the two teams combined for a Missouri Valley tourney-record 179 points.
Silvey led a group of five Southern Illinois players in double figures with a 23-point performance. Gabby Walker added 19 and Quierra Love finished with 16 for the Salukis (9-15).
Jasmine Elder led the Sycamores (5-15) with 31 points, the most in a Missouri Valley tourney game since Drake’s Lizzy Wendell scored 34 against Wichita State in 2017.
A basket by Indiana State’s Marie Hunter with :40 to play in regulation forced the overtime, tying the game at 75-75.
Valparaiso 65, Evansville 52: Valparaiso overcame 38% shooting and used a 19-6 scoring advantage in the third quarter to get past Evansville.
The Purple Aces forced the issue, hanging within a 53-46 score midway through the fourth quarter before Carie Weinman finished off a career-high 28-point performance to help Valparaiso pull away.
Weinman scored eight of Valparaiso’s final nine points as it won its opening game in a postseason conference tournament for a fifth consecutive year by pulling away from a 32-30 halftime lead.
A 3-point basket by Weinman fueled a run of eight unanswered points during the first two-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter, giving Valparaiso a 40-30 lead when Shay Frederick completed a three-point play.
"We had to step it up in the second half, hit some shots and suck it up on defense and get some stops," Weinman said.
Caitlin Morrison finished with 16 points while Frederick, who matched a tourney record with seven steals, scored eight of her 14 points in the third quarter as Valparaiso (12-12) increased its lead to 51-36.
"I felt like we came out focused in the second half. We did a much better job of finding Abby Feit and defending in general," Valparaiso coach Mary Evans said.
Evansville, seeded 10th, used the hot shooting of Feit to keep the game close in the first half.
The sophomore collected 16 of her 18 points for the Purple Aces (6-18) in the first two quarters to keep Evansville within two points heading into the deciding third frame.