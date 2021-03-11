Southern Illinois, Valparaiso win Valley openers

Southern Illinois and Valparaiso took different routes to opening-game victories Thursday at the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament at TaxSlayer Center.

The Salukis secured a quarterfinal match-up today against top-seeded Missouri State by slipping past ninth-seeded Indiana State 90-89 in overtime in the highest-scoring game in tournament history.

Defense dominated in the second game as Valparaiso’s held off 10th-seeded Evansville 65-52 to move into a quarterfinal today against second-seeded Drake.

Southern Illinois 90, Indiana State 89 (OT): After overcoming a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit, Southern Illinois used back-to-back 3-point baskets by Makenzie Silvey in the final minutes of overtime to halt a five-game losing streak.

The eighth-seeded Salukis and Sycamores were tied 79-79 midway through the overtime before Silvey hit her third and fourth baskets of the game from behind the arc to give Southern Illinois an 85-79 lead with 1 minute, 34 seconds remaining.

Three straight missed shots by Indiana State, the third coming after a basket by Abby Brockmeyer, left the Sycamores in an 87-79 hole in the final minute that they couldn’t overcome.