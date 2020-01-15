St. Ambrose improves bottom line, earns 12th win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Collectively, it all added up.

St. Ambrose shot 57.4 percent for the game and out-rebounded St. Francis, 32-27.

"We needed to get after it on the boards," Kerr said. "We got beat on the boards (48-35 at Calumet St. Joseph) on Saturday and that shouldn’t be happening. That’s energy and effort. We brought that tonight."

Kerr was among four players who finished in double figures.

Meeske scored 10 of his team-leading 17 points during an opening half which saw Michael Williams collect all 10 of his points and Warren Allen come off the bench to score the first four of his 13 points.

All three contributed during a 10-0 run that helped St. Ambrose (12-8, 8-4 CCAC) build a 36-31 halftime advantage which grew to 53-42 midway through the second half.

"For the most part, we played a pretty consistent game but we took a couple of plays off, shot too quickly, didn’t rebound, and that allowed them to get back in it," Shovlain said.

The Fighting Saints (6-12, 4-8) rallied as Cole Micek found his touch and ultimately tied the game at 59-59 when he completed a four-point play with 6:04 remaining, part of a 14-point effort by the senior.