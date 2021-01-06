St. Xavier too hot for Bees to handle

“We let them get going in transition and that was the one thing we couldn’t do,’’ Madeline Prestegaard said. “We held our own in the first quarter, defended well, but in the second quarter they got things going.’’

After shooting 34.8% in the opening quarter, St. Xavier broke open the game shortly after the Fighting Bees tied things at 20 on a basket by Jaynee Prestegaard to open the second quarter.

The field goal with 9 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first half was one of two St. Ambrose would hit over the next seven minutes as the Cougars used a 61.1% touch in the quarter to fuel a 20-6 run.

“We got away from the plan in the second quarter and against any good team, if you do that you’re going to end up with what we ended up with – a 30-point loss,’’ Van Hauen said.

St. Ambrose (5-3, 1-1 CCAC) closed the second quarter on a 9-2 run, pulling within 45-37 at the break when Abby Lundquist rattled home a nearly half-court buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

But, the Cougars (4-0, 2-0) didn’t flinch.

St. Xavier, led by a 24-point game from Sidney Lovitsch, continued to collect points off of turnovers and carried a 71-52 lead into the final quarter.