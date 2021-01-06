St. Xavier too hot for Bees to handle

St. Ambrose found that the 21st-ranked St. Xavier women’s basketball team simply had too much.
Too much quickness.
Too much rebounding ability on the offensive boards.
Too much offensive firepower.
That all added up to a 90-64 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference loss for the Fighting Bees on Wednesday at Lee Lohman Arena.
“We talked before the game about how we had to stop their transition game, how we had to stop them on the offensive boards and how we had to keep them under 70. Obviously, we didn’t get any of that done,’’ St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said.
The Cougars’ quickness created issues for St. Ambrose from start to finish.
St. Xavier forced 23 turnovers and turned that into a 32-5 edge in points off of the giveaways, part of a 28-0 advantage the unbeaten Cougars enjoyed in fastbreak points.
Playing for the third time without scoring and rebounding leader Kylie Wroblewski, who will likely miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a broken finger, the Fighting Bees did hold their own on the boards.
St. Ambrose edged St. Xavier 21-17 on the offensive glass, creating a 20-13 advantage in second-chance points fueled by the work of post players Madeline Prestegaard and Jaynee Prestegaard. Both finished with double-doubles, grabbing 10 rebounds apiece. Madeline Prestegaard led the Fighting Bees with 20 points, while Jaynee Prestegaard contributed 14.
“We let them get going in transition and that was the one thing we couldn’t do,’’ Madeline Prestegaard said. “We held our own in the first quarter, defended well, but in the second quarter they got things going.’’
After shooting 34.8% in the opening quarter, St. Xavier broke open the game shortly after the Fighting Bees tied things at 20 on a basket by Jaynee Prestegaard to open the second quarter.
The field goal with 9 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first half was one of two St. Ambrose would hit over the next seven minutes as the Cougars used a 61.1% touch in the quarter to fuel a 20-6 run.
“We got away from the plan in the second quarter and against any good team, if you do that you’re going to end up with what we ended up with – a 30-point loss,’’ Van Hauen said.
St. Ambrose (5-3, 1-1 CCAC) closed the second quarter on a 9-2 run, pulling within 45-37 at the break when Abby Lundquist rattled home a nearly half-court buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
But, the Cougars (4-0, 2-0) didn’t flinch.
St. Xavier, led by a 24-point game from Sidney Lovitsch, continued to collect points off of turnovers and carried a 71-52 lead into the final quarter.
While Van Hauen has been satisfied with the work of the Bees’ post players in Wroblewski’s absence, a 3-of-16 touch from 3-point range indicated that a complementary performance from the backcourt was absent.
“We have to learn from this,’’ Madeline Prestegaard said. “We have to see this an opportunity to get better and we will. We’ll get it figured out.’’