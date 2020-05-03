Stay or go? Challenging choices for Hawkeyes

That’s not ideal for players who chose to put their name in for evaluation.

“When you do that, you’re looking for an opportunity,’’ McCaffery said. “First of all, you’re looking for feedback, but you’re also looking for an opportunity. So not only will there not be any team workouts or face-to-face interviews, there was no Big Ten tournament or NCAA tournament. Those are missed opportunities for Joe and Luka.’’

McCaffery said that impacted things for both players.

“I think both felt confident if given those opportunities that they would have performed well and I agree that they would have,’’ McCaffery said.

But the uncertainty created questions.

Wieskamp cited that in announcing a little over a week ago that he had decided not to put his name into consideration for this year’s NBA draft.

“Under the circumstances, I feel like Joe made the right decision,’’ McCaffery said. “There is no question in my mind that he and Luka are capable of playing at that level someday, but there is just so much uncertainty right now. It’s a very murky situation, whether to be in that mix or not right now.’’