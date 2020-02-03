Stewart delivers total game for North Dakota

As he works through his senior season on the basketball team at North Dakota, there is a completeness to the game Marlon Stewart now brings to the floor for the Fighting Hawks.
The North Scott graduate from Rock Island is one of three players at the NCAA Division I level to average more than 17 points, five rebounds and five assists per game.
More significantly, the only three-time player of the week this season in the Summit League is bringing leadership to a young North Dakota team which counts a victory at Nebraska among highlights of a 10-13 season.
“I know I’m being counted on to help keep our team moving forward,’’ Stewart said. “We’d all like a few more wins. We’ve had a few close losses and over the last few weeks of the season, we need to keep working to find ways to turn those games around.’’
Stewart expects that of himself and his teammates.
The 6-foot-3 point guard builds on the experiences he has had at the collegiate level during a career which began at Creighton and is now concluding with his emergence as one of the top players in the Summit League.
“I wouldn’t trade the past five years for anything. They’ve been the best five years of my life,’’ Stewart said. “I’ve learned a lot at every step along the way. I didn’t play at Creighton, but I learned every day in practice and it helped me grow as a player and person.’’
He redshirted after transferring the following year to North Dakota, missed the first half of his junior season there and is playing for a new head coach in Paul Sather this season.
Through it all, Stewart has continued to push ahead.
“I’ve tried to use everything as an opportunity to learn and mature and all of that, all of the experiences, have made a difference,’’ Stewart said. “They’ve helped me mature and every experience I’ve gained has been helpful. The leadership, maturity and perspective I have now is because of the experiences I’ve had.’’
The results show in Stewart’s statistics.
He is currently the third-leading scorer in the Summit League, averaging 17.8 points per game, and he leads the conference in assists for a second straight season with his average of 5.1 per game.
Stewart also is North Dakota’s second-leading rebounder and his average of 5.7 per game ranks 12th in the Summit League.
Combined, they allow Stewart to join Carlik Jones of Radford and Mason Faulkner of Western Carolina as the only Division I players to average more than 17-5-5 in college basketball this deep into the season.
“I feel like I’m playing some of my best basketball right now. I’m doing everything I can to give every game everything I have, just give it my all,’’ Stewart said.
“As a senior, it’s what you hope to do, help lead the team and put together a consistent game every time out.’’
Stewart has scored in double figures in 16 consecutive games for the Fighting Hawks, an effort which allowed him to become the 38th player in the program’s history to score 1,000 points in his career. He reached that milestone during a win over Denver on Jan. 23.
His growth as a distributor is something that means a lot to Stewart as well.
“I really love passing the ball and getting it to my teammates in a good position to score,’’ Stewart said. “Giving other guys a chance to shine, that’s a great feeling when you’re able to do that. It’s something I try to do as often as I can and hopefully over the last month or so of the season, I’ll be in a position to do a lot of that.’’
Stewart doesn’t plan to stop collecting assists even when his playing days are over.
He will pursue whatever professional playing opportunities exist, but is also nearing completion of his undergraduate degree in social work from North Dakota.
“Helping people, especially young people, is something I’ve always been interested in and for me, that is something I want to be able to do once my basketball career is over,’’ Stewart said.