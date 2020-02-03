Stewart delivers total game for North Dakota

As he works through his senior season on the basketball team at North Dakota, there is a completeness to the game Marlon Stewart now brings to the floor for the Fighting Hawks.

The North Scott graduate from Rock Island is one of three players at the NCAA Division I level to average more than 17 points, five rebounds and five assists per game.

More significantly, the only three-time player of the week this season in the Summit League is bringing leadership to a young North Dakota team which counts a victory at Nebraska among highlights of a 10-13 season.

“I know I’m being counted on to help keep our team moving forward,’’ Stewart said. “We’d all like a few more wins. We’ve had a few close losses and over the last few weeks of the season, we need to keep working to find ways to turn those games around.’’

Stewart expects that of himself and his teammates.

The 6-foot-3 point guard builds on the experiences he has had at the collegiate level during a career which began at Creighton and is now concluding with his emergence as one of the top players in the Summit League.