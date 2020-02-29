Stringer chases elusive win against Hawkeyes

Beyond completing its Big Ten Conference schedule on the road for the first time in five seasons, the 18th-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team is dealing with a motivated opponent Sunday.
Rutgers is searching for a "signature win" to solidify its NCAA tourney hopes as it hosts the Hawkeyes (23-5, 12-5 Big Ten) in an 11 a .m. game in Piscataway, N.J.
Coach C. Vivian Stringer’s team has a 20-8 record this season but is in a position to finish anywhere between fifth and seventh in the Big Ten. Stringer said the Scarlet Knights can’t expect a postseason opportunity to be handed to them.
"The Big Ten has been as tough as it has been in a long time, and I feel like my team has continued to get better," Stringer said. "I would hope that people around the conference would see a difference in our team now and the first time when we played them."
Iowa doesn’t have that experience to draw on. The Hawkeyes’ 18th conference game of the season is their first against the Scarlet Knights, and it comes at a time when Stringer has reached another career milestone.
In Thursday’s 63-43 win over Wisconsin, a team Rutgers edged by three points in December, Stringer passed Pat Summitt to become the first coach to lead a women’s college basketball team to 37 20-win seasons.
"I love Pat dearly, so it’s great company to be in. In the end, it’s a milestone," said Stringer, who collected 10 of those 20-win seasons in consecutive campaigns during her 12-year tenure as Iowa's coach.
The record she established last week is the latest achievement for a coach whose 1,039 career victories have been topped by only four coaches in college women’s basketball history.
One thing Stringer has not accomplished is a win over the Hawkeyes since Rutgers joined the Big Ten.
Her teams have gone 0-7 against Iowa since joining the league in 2014.
Stringer believes the Scarlet Knights (20-8, 10-7) are playing with the type of defensive intensity now to challenge the Hawkeyes in the final tune-up for both teams prior to the Big Ten tourney.
"We continue to press people and you can only do that when the players have the energy and want to work very hard. We need that same type of energy in our final games. We were able to impose our will (on Wisconsin) and that’s how we have to play," Stringer said. "We need a signature win to put us in a good position for the NCAAs. We were close last year against them (losing 72-66 and 72-67 to Iowa) so we know we have an opportunity in front of us."