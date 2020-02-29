Stringer chases elusive win against Hawkeyes

"We continue to press people and you can only do that when the players have the energy and want to work very hard. We need that same type of energy in our final games. We were able to impose our will (on Wisconsin) and that’s how we have to play," Stringer said. "We need a signature win to put us in a good position for the NCAAs. We were close last year against them (losing 72-66 and 72-67 to Iowa) so we know we have an opportunity in front of us."