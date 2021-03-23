'Thankful' Rocky alum Tucker thrives at Vincennes

“I just try to be a sponge,’’ Tucker said. “When you’re around people like that, coaches who really know the game and challenge their players to become the best they can be, I listen to what they have to say and learn what I can.’’

Tucker senses growth in his game over the past two seasons at the junior-college level.

Some of it has been out of necessity, rising to match the level of competition he now faces on a regular basis.

Some of it has been a byproduct of the work Tucker has put into his game.

When the junior college season abruptly ended a year ago and students found themselves finishing the spring semester virtually at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tucker found himself back in the Quad-Cities.

He continued to train, first on outdoor courts and then at Beyond the Baseline in Davenport and at the Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center as they re-opened.

While he missed the chance to spend the summer working out with teammates at Vincennes, Tucker was determined to make the most of the time in hopes that the current season would take place.