The local pros: Where they stand right now

Happ Greece

Ethan Happ (22) puts up a shot while playing for Olympiacos Piraeus in Greece early last season. Happ wil play this coming season for a team in Bologna, Italy.

 Twitter.com

Nicholas Baer (Bettendorf): Free agent after playing for Raptors 905 in the NBA’s G League last season.

CJ Carr (Rock Island): Has signed with Fjolnir Reykjavik in Iceland after playing in Germany last year.

Nolan Ebel (Augustana): Free agent after finishing last season with Circulo Gijon Baloncesto in Spain.

Tyler Hall (Rock Island): Free agent after playing for the Westchester Knicks in the NBA’s G League last season.

Ethan Happ (Rockridge): Has signed to play with Fortitudo Bologna of Italy’s Lega Basket Serie A after playing most of last season in Cremona, Italy.

Kendall Jacks (Bettendorf): Has signed to play for Ovarense in Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol. He played in Barreiro, Portugal, last year.

Jalen Jones (Clinton): Free agent. Also played in Barrerio, Portugal, last year.

Corey Lamonte (Davenport North): Signed last season with the developmental team for Obras Sanitarias in Argentina and is likely to return there this year.

Kyle Lamonte (Davenport Central/North): Free agent after playing last year for Huracanes Tampico in La Paz, Mexico.

Chrishawn Orange (Augustana): Free agent. Played last season in Tblisi, Georgia.

Chasson Randle (Rock Island): Free agent. He began last season with the Tianjin Pioneers in China but finished up with the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

Cortez Seales (North Scott): Free agent after playing for Sloboda Uzice in Serbia last season.

Dain Swetalla (Pleasant Valley/Augustana): Will play again next season in Australia for the Nunawading Spectres, whose season now has been pushed back to start in January.

