The local pros: Where they stand right now

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nicholas Baer (Bettendorf): Free agent after playing for Raptors 905 in the NBA’s G League last season.

CJ Carr (Rock Island): Has signed with Fjolnir Reykjavik in Iceland after playing in Germany last year.

Nolan Ebel (Augustana): Free agent after finishing last season with Circulo Gijon Baloncesto in Spain.

Tyler Hall (Rock Island): Free agent after playing for the Westchester Knicks in the NBA’s G League last season.

Ethan Happ (Rockridge): Has signed to play with Fortitudo Bologna of Italy’s Lega Basket Serie A after playing most of last season in Cremona, Italy.

Kendall Jacks (Bettendorf): Has signed to play for Ovarense in Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol. He played in Barreiro, Portugal, last year.

Jalen Jones (Clinton): Free agent. Also played in Barrerio, Portugal, last year.

Corey Lamonte (Davenport North): Signed last season with the developmental team for Obras Sanitarias in Argentina and is likely to return there this year.