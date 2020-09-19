The local pros: Where they stand right now

Nicholas Baer (Bettendorf): Free agent after playing for Raptors 905 in the NBA’s G League last season.
CJ Carr (Rock Island): Has signed with Fjolnir Reykjavik in Iceland after playing in Germany last year.
Nolan Ebel (Augustana): Free agent after finishing last season with Circulo Gijon Baloncesto in Spain.
Tyler Hall (Rock Island): Free agent after playing for the Westchester Knicks in the NBA’s G League last season.
Ethan Happ (Rockridge): Has signed to play with Fortitudo Bologna of Italy’s Lega Basket Serie A after playing most of last season in Cremona, Italy.
Kendall Jacks (Bettendorf): Has signed to play for Ovarense in Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol. He played in Barreiro, Portugal, last year.
Jalen Jones (Clinton): Free agent. Also played in Barrerio, Portugal, last year.
Corey Lamonte (Davenport North): Signed last season with the developmental team for Obras Sanitarias in Argentina and is likely to return there this year.
Kyle Lamonte (Davenport Central/North): Free agent after playing last year for Huracanes Tampico in La Paz, Mexico.
Chrishawn Orange (Augustana): Free agent. Played last season in Tblisi, Georgia.
Chasson Randle (Rock Island): Free agent. He began last season with the Tianjin Pioneers in China but finished up with the NBA's Golden State Warriors.
Cortez Seales (North Scott): Free agent after playing for Sloboda Uzice in Serbia last season.
Dain Swetalla (Pleasant Valley/Augustana): Will play again next season in Australia for the Nunawading Spectres, whose season now has been pushed back to start in January.
