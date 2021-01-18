This time, Hawkeyes finish the job, beat Boilers

Bluder said the switch was simply a matter of trying to find something that worked.

“We wanted to keep the ball out of Layden’s hands. She had a tremendous game for them,’’ Bluder said, referencing the freshman’s team-high 19 points.

Clark scored only two of her game-high 26 points as the Hawkeyes finished off the Boilermakers, watching a pair of Kate Martin feeds to Monika Czinano pull Iowa within 77-75 with 3:30 to go.

Warnock scored the Hawkeyes’ next seven points, tying the game on a pair of free throws with 3:09 to play before pushing Iowa in front with a deep 3-point basket from the left wing with 2:27 remaining.

“They were doubling down on (Czinano) in the post and I was able to get open and she did a good job seeing me and getting me the pass so I could make that shot,’’ Warnock said.

The basket was part of a 19-point game that included eight rebounds and two blocks by the sophomore forward.

Seven of Warnock’s points came at the line, part of a 25-5 edge Iowa enjoyed at the stripe that helped counter the Boilermakers’ 10 3-point baskets.