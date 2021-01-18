This time, Hawkeyes finish the job, beat Boilers

IOWA CITY – With just under five minutes remaining in Monday’s game against Purdue, the Iowa women’s basketball team found itself in familiar territory.
The Hawkeyes were locked in a close battle with the Boilermakers but this time, Iowa found a way to finish.
McKenna Warnock scored seven straight points for the Hawkeyes in the middle of a 17-2 run that lifted Iowa to an 87-81 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Coach Lisa Bluder, whose team let a late lead in regulation slip away in an overtime loss to Ohio State last Wednesday, sensed a little tension, a little tightness after Purdue opened a 75-69 lead on a Fatou Diagne basket with 5 minutes to play.
She also saw some resiliency.
“It was good that we were able to come out and finish strong. The defense down the stretch, I was happy with that,’’ Bluder said.
After working through a zone and watching the Boilermakers’ Madison Layden hit 6-of-7 shots from 3-point range, Iowa found success in slowing Purdue with a triangle-and-two look.
“That seemed to fluster them and that seemed to get us going on offense,’’ Iowa guard Caitlin Clark said. “Our defense created our offense and when we’ve played great defense, we’ve been at our best.’’
Bluder said the switch was simply a matter of trying to find something that worked.
“We wanted to keep the ball out of Layden’s hands. She had a tremendous game for them,’’ Bluder said, referencing the freshman’s team-high 19 points.
Clark scored only two of her game-high 26 points as the Hawkeyes finished off the Boilermakers, watching a pair of Kate Martin feeds to Monika Czinano pull Iowa within 77-75 with 3:30 to go.
Warnock scored the Hawkeyes’ next seven points, tying the game on a pair of free throws with 3:09 to play before pushing Iowa in front with a deep 3-point basket from the left wing with 2:27 remaining.
“They were doubling down on (Czinano) in the post and I was able to get open and she did a good job seeing me and getting me the pass so I could make that shot,’’ Warnock said.
The basket was part of a 19-point game that included eight rebounds and two blocks by the sophomore forward.
Seven of Warnock’s points came at the line, part of a 25-5 edge Iowa enjoyed at the stripe that helped counter the Boilermakers’ 10 3-point baskets.
“We didn’t get to the line a lot against Ohio State and that was something we talked about,’’ Warnock said. “That’s always been important for us and to take the ball to the basket and get to the line, it was bit for us again.’’
With a Thursday game at league-leading Maryland following by a Sunday game at Rutgers, Bluder liked the timing of the Hawkeyes’ return to form.
“It was the kind of game that should help us gain confidence,’’ Bluder said.
The Hawkeyes (9-3, 5-3 Big Ten) traded leads with the Boilermakers throughout the first two quarters, trailing 21-17 after the first using a 3-pointer by Megan Meyer and a late basket by Clark to open a 44-39 lead at the break.
A 3-point play by Warnock extended the Iowa edge to 49-41 early in the third quarter before Purdue (5-6, 2-5) went on a 19-6 run of its own.
The Boilermakers pushed ahead 66-63 on a Kayana Traylor 3-pointer with 8:14 left in the game, limiting the Hawkeyes before a basket by Tomi Taiwo started Iowa’s rally from the 75-69 deficit.
“It was a good win to come back and get, the type of win that will get us going again,’’ Clark said.