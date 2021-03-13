Top seed withdraws, Valley alters tourney

Seeking to protect its NCAA tournament opportunity and after one player from each of two potential opponents tested positive for COVID-19 following games Friday, top-seeded Missouri State has withdrawn from remaining games in the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament in Moline.
Under league procedures adopted before the start of the tournament, the 21st-ranked Lady Bears pulled out of the tournament on Saturday and returned home to Springfield, Mo.
"Our top priority is to be able to play in the NCAA Tournament,'' Missouri State director of athletics Kyle Moats said in a statement. "Our players lost that opportunity last year with the pandemic and the cancellation of the postseason. We have to ensure that our players and our staff get that opportunity this year.''
Missouri State's scheduled 1 p.m. game Saturday against Bradley was deemed a no contest and the remaining games of the tournament were re-seeded.
Bradley, seeded fifth, will now face sixth-seeded Loyola in a 6 p.m. semifinal today.
Drake, the tournament's second seed, will play the winner of that game at 4 p.m. on Sunday for the Missouri Valley championship and automatic berth in the NCAA tourney field.
The re-seeding policies were approved in advance of the tourney by league athletic directors, who voted to protect higher seeds and the sanctity of the bracket as their top priorities if COVID-19 issues arose during postseason tournament play.
Players, coaches and all other staff members within Missouri Valley programs have been required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing for the week preceding and throughout the 2021 Missouri Valley tourney.
Genesis Health Systems has provided on-site antigen testing and confirmatory PCR tests of each team's designated Tier I personnel each day since Wednesday.
A single positive result was discovered in both Bradley's and Drake's Tier 1 personnel in testing Friday evening.
Subsequent contract tracing revealed that both institutions have enough available and non-impacted players and bench personnel to safely compete.
Neither Loyola nor Missouri State had a positive test following Friday's testing.
The conference first announced in a two-sentence statement at midday that the 1 p.m. game scheduled for the TaxSlayer Center would not be played as scheduled.
As the cancellation of the scheduled semifinal between Missouri State and Bradley was announced, the arena floor was empty and a handful of TaxSlayer Center staff members were cleaning seats used by the handful of fans allowed into the venue for each game.
The Lady Bears, 21-2 on the season and regular-season champion in the conference, are the top-seeded team in Hoops in the Heartland. Missouri State advanced to the semifinal round of the tournament with a 70-59 win over Southern Illinois on Friday in Moline.