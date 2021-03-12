Top-seeded Lady Bears earn their semifinal spot

Relaxed, calm and even keeled, Missouri State played its way into a 1 p.m. semifinal match-up against Bradley by playing its game.

Four Lady Bears contributed to the game-changing run of nine unanswered points.

A lay-in by Emily Gartner moved the lead to 43-40, Sydney Manning extended it to five points by hitting two free throws with 1:35 remaining. Sydney Wilson scored on a lay-up and Elle Ruffridge buried a floating jumper before Gartner hit the second of two free throws with :02 to play in the quarter to send the Lady Bears into the fourth quarter with a 50-40 lead.

"Missouri State is a team you can’t make mistakes against and we made too many mistakes at times," Southern Illinois coach Cindy Stein said. "My kids battled, but a few mistakes at the wrong time made the difference."

The Salukis were unable to chip away much of the deficit in the fourth quarter, trading baskets with the Lady Bears and coming no closer than eight points the rest of the game.

"We’ve been a resilient team. I’ve never questioned that," Missouri State coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. "… We expected Southern Illinois to give us a game. We expected to play our game."