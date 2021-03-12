Top-seeded Lady Bears earn their semifinal spot

Missouri State didn’t expect it to be easy, and Southern Illinois made certain it wasn’t.
The Salukis forced the 21st-ranked Lady Bears to earn every bit of a 70-59 victory Friday in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament at the TaxSlayer Center.
A 9-0 run in the final two-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter separated the tournament’s top seed from a Southern Illinois team that had battled Missouri State on even terms both before and after that point.
"We know we will have a target on our backs in this tournament," MVC player of the year Brice Calip said.
The Salukis provided a taste of what that experience is like, but the Lady Bears responded the way a team on a 17-game win streak responds.
When the score was tied 17-17 after one quarter, Missouri State didn’t blink.
When Southern Illinois hung within a 28-25 margin at halftime, the Lady Bears kept their cool.
And when the Salukis’ Rachel Pudlowski knocked down a 3-pointer to pull Southern Illinois within 41-40 with 2 minutes, 56 seconds to play in the third quarter, the Missouri Valley regular-season champs simply played on.
"We tried to play our game," Calip said.
Relaxed, calm and even keeled, Missouri State played its way into a 1 p.m. semifinal match-up against Bradley by playing its game.
Four Lady Bears contributed to the game-changing run of nine unanswered points.
A lay-in by Emily Gartner moved the lead to 43-40, Sydney Manning extended it to five points by hitting two free throws with 1:35 remaining. Sydney Wilson scored on a lay-up and Elle Ruffridge buried a floating jumper before Gartner hit the second of two free throws with :02 to play in the quarter to send the Lady Bears into the fourth quarter with a 50-40 lead.
"Missouri State is a team you can’t make mistakes against and we made too many mistakes at times," Southern Illinois coach Cindy Stein said. "My kids battled, but a few mistakes at the wrong time made the difference."
The Salukis were unable to chip away much of the deficit in the fourth quarter, trading baskets with the Lady Bears and coming no closer than eight points the rest of the game.
"We’ve been a resilient team. I’ve never questioned that," Missouri State coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. "… We expected Southern Illinois to give us a game. We expected to play our game."
The Lady Bears (21-2) accomplished that by hitting 15 of the 20 shots they attempted in the final two quarters and complemented that with an 11-of-14 touch at the free throw line to secure the win.
Agugua-Hamilton liked more than the team-high 17 points Calip provided. She liked the leadership she saw from the senior guard when the Salukis were keeping things close.
"She played like the player of the year," Agugua-Hamilton said.
Abby Hipp and Ruffridge finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Missouri State, while Abby Brockmeyer led Southern Illinois (9-16) with an 18-point performance.