Trolls hand Bees first CCAC loss

Cruising along with an 8-2 start to the season, the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team hit one of those bumps in the road Wednesday.

Eight Trinity Christian players combined to hit 16 3-point baskets that led the Trolls to an 89-68 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory over the Fighting Bees at Lee Lohman Arena.

“They’re a decent shooting team from three, but they were on tonight,’’ St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain said after watching Trinity Christian hit 10 of the 18 shots they attempted behind the arc in the second half to break open a close game.

The loss was the first of the season in CCAC play for the Fighting Bees, who led 22-12 midway through the first half but trailed just 34-31 at the break.

The Trolls’ Vince Overway provided a hint of things to come, hitting two of his four 3-points over the final 1:44 of the opening half to erase a 31-28 lead that proved to be the last of the game for St. Ambrose.

A basket by Warren Allen pulled the Fighting Bees within 34-33 in the opening seconds of the second half but 3-point baskets by James Pennington, Braxton Barnhizer and Erik Cohn led Trinity Christian to a double-digit lead five minutes into the second half that St. Ambrose couldn’t dent.