Trolls hand Bees first CCAC loss

Cruising along with an 8-2 start to the season, the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team hit one of those bumps in the road Wednesday.
Eight Trinity Christian players combined to hit 16 3-point baskets that led the Trolls to an 89-68 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory over the Fighting Bees at Lee Lohman Arena.
“They’re a decent shooting team from three, but they were on tonight,’’ St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain said after watching Trinity Christian hit 10 of the 18 shots they attempted behind the arc in the second half to break open a close game.
The loss was the first of the season in CCAC play for the Fighting Bees, who led 22-12 midway through the first half but trailed just 34-31 at the break.
The Trolls’ Vince Overway provided a hint of things to come, hitting two of his four 3-points over the final 1:44 of the opening half to erase a 31-28 lead that proved to be the last of the game for St. Ambrose.
A basket by Warren Allen pulled the Fighting Bees within 34-33 in the opening seconds of the second half but 3-point baskets by James Pennington, Braxton Barnhizer and Erik Cohn led Trinity Christian to a double-digit lead five minutes into the second half that St. Ambrose couldn’t dent.
“It was a lackluster effort for us,’’ Allen said. “It seemed like there was a lack of energy and they came out and played harder than us. That’s unacceptable at home and it’s not something that will happen again.’’
While Trinity Christian, led by 20 points from Sterling Brown and 16 apiece from Pennington and Overway, hit 16 of 31 3-point shots in the game, St. Ambrose was only 3 of 19.
Shovlain felt the Bees looked tired, catching him a bit by surprise following a sharp practice on Tuesday.
“This was the first time all season we’ve had a game like this,’’ Shovlain said. “We’ve been practicing well. I felt like we were ready, but it didn’t play out that way.’’
John Kerr, the Fighting Bees’ scoring and rebounding leader for the season, was limited to four points and an equal number of rebounds after spraining an ankle late in practice Tuesday.
Despite his limited contribution, St. Ambrose started strong.
Michael Williams fueled the Fighting Bees’ early surge, collecting 12 of the first 18 points St. Ambrose (8-3, 3-1 CCAC) scored as part of a team-leading 20-point effort.
Allen finished with 16, including nine of the first 11 in the second half before Trinity Christian (4-6, 2-3 CCAC) pulled away.
Williams and Allen combined to hit 16-of-24 shots, while the rest of the team finished 13-of-38.
“We’re in it together and we’re better than this,’’ Allen said. “We’re a senior-led team with some young guys doing some good things, too, but we weren’t ourselves. We have to get back at it, get back to work.’’
Shovlain sees that as the real test.
“We need to learn a lesson from this,’’ Shovlain said. “Good teams don’t let a poor effort impact their next game. We have to put this one behind us and focus on our game Saturday (hosting Trinity International). That’s all we can do right now, move on and get ready for the next one.’’