Tyler Hall hopes to take his job from G-League to NBA

"It is all part of the game to have days where you don't miss shots and days you can't make one," he said. "You have to balance it out and I love the challenges. Heck, I'm playing basketball for a job, and you have to love that."

While Westchester is just 30 minutes or so from downtown New York, Hall admits he has not spent even a minute there. While he would love to be playing at Madison Square Garden, he is taking it one day at a time.

He said he has had very little contact with anyone from the parent New York Knicks.

"They are in and out all the time, but we haven't spoken," Hall said. "I feel like I am on the right path. I know there are things I have to work on and improve. I'll keep working the rest of this season and then go back to work in the summer.

"The coaches here in Westchester just keep reminding me to keep working and improving every part of my game. I know I can get a call at any time and I want to be prepared."

Knowing this step was a big one for him, Hall looks forward to taking that next one. He believes he is an NBA player if he does what he is supposed to do.

"I enjoy the game, I enjoy my team and now it's up to me to take that next step," Hall said.

