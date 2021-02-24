Unbeaten Dubuque has Q-C connections

Strong roots and continued growth are helping Quad-City area athletes thrive on the unbeaten men’s basketball team at the University of Dubuque.
Coach Robbie Sieverding’s team is off to a 9-0 start, ranked eighth in the most recent D3hoops.com poll and perfect through its first five games in the American Rivers Conference.
Sam Kilburg, a freshman from North Scott, has started every game for the Spartans, while junior Trent Fitzpatrick from Davenport Assumption, sophomore Hunter Snyder from Pleasant Valley and sophomore Josh Hammer from Erie each average between 10-14 minutes per game for Dubuque.
“There is a team camaraderie here that is really helping us and it starts with the leadership we’re getting from our upperclassmen,’’ Kilburg said.
“We knew this would be a different type of year because of COVID, and those guys really brought it all together before we started. We want to make the most of every opportunity we have.’’
Kilburg has done that. The 5-foot-10 guard is third on the team in scoring, averaging 12.9 points per game, and is recording a team-best 3.1 assists per game.
Sieverding expected Kilburg to contribute this season but has appreciated the steadiness in his performance.
“He has really played with a veteran’s poise,’’ Sieverding said. “I thought coming in he would be a very good fit, I just didn’t think he would be this solid this soon and that has really helped our team.’’
Kilburg labels the transition from the high school level to the Division III level as “relatively seamless,’’ crediting his experiences both in AAU basketball and with the Lancers for making that happen.
“AAU helped prepare me for the pace of the game here and coming from a really solid high school program like the one at North Scott where players are coached and taught to do things the right way really helped me,’’ Kilburg said.
He has found the biggest challenge to be understanding “when to go and when not to go’’ as he runs the Dubuque offense.
“Defenses run a lot of different looks at you and developing that feel for the flow of the game, it takes time and experience,’’ Kilburg said.
Fitzpatrick has helped Kilburg settle into his role.
The 6-foot junior averages six points per game and has developed into one of the team’s leaders in addition to sharing Quad-City ties with Kilburg and Snyder, who is Fitzpatrick’s current roommate.
“The MAC guys, we’re here to support each other,’’ Fitzpatrick said. “I'm doing what I can to help them and they do the same for me. The three of us come from different high schools, but we each played for good programs that played good team basketball.’’
Fitzpatrick said the shared success they are enjoying this season at Dubuque is a byproduct of teammates who believe in each other and the coaching staff that leads them.
“There is a bond, a togetherness that exists on this team and makes a difference,’’ Fitzpatrick said. “We’re there for each other, on and off the court.’’
The Spartans finished 14-11 a year ago, but a loss to Wartburg in the final game of the regular season left Dubuque on the outside looking in when the six-team field was bracketed for the American Rivers Conference postseason tourney.
“Missing out by one game, that left a pretty bad taste and has been motivation for us ever since,’’ Fitzpatrick said. “With no national tournament this year in D-III, the conference tourney is all we can get and earn that banner would be a pretty special thing. That’s the goal.’’
Hammer, a 6-3 forward, averages 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game while Snyder, a 6-2 guard, averages 4.7 points and 2.6 rebounds and has become a defensive specialist of sorts for Dubuque.
“It’s my role, something I can do to help the team. All of us have different ways we can contribute as we work together to make the team as good as it can become,’’ Snyder said. “Right now, it’s all working well for us.’’
The Spartans have had a pause in their schedule, but are preparing to return to action this weekend.
There are three games remaining on their regular-season schedule, a home game on Saturday against Luther followed by road trips to Buena Vista and Nebraska Wesleyan next week before the conference tournament.
“Every conference game we play is going to be a tough game and knowing that keeps us working,’’ Snyder said. “There’s always ways to improve, but this team seems to really understand that. We’ll stick together, keep playing as a team and see where it leads.’’