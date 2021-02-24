Unbeaten Dubuque has Q-C connections

Kilburg labels the transition from the high school level to the Division III level as “relatively seamless,’’ crediting his experiences both in AAU basketball and with the Lancers for making that happen.

“AAU helped prepare me for the pace of the game here and coming from a really solid high school program like the one at North Scott where players are coached and taught to do things the right way really helped me,’’ Kilburg said.

He has found the biggest challenge to be understanding “when to go and when not to go’’ as he runs the Dubuque offense.

“Defenses run a lot of different looks at you and developing that feel for the flow of the game, it takes time and experience,’’ Kilburg said.

Fitzpatrick has helped Kilburg settle into his role.

The 6-foot junior averages six points per game and has developed into one of the team’s leaders in addition to sharing Quad-City ties with Kilburg and Snyder, who is Fitzpatrick’s current roommate.

“The MAC guys, we’re here to support each other,’’ Fitzpatrick said. “I'm doing what I can to help them and they do the same for me. The three of us come from different high schools, but we each played for good programs that played good team basketball.’’