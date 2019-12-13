UT responds from humbling loss, handles Streaks

Nobody yelled.
Nobody ran any laps.
Nobody pointed any fingers.
Following a humbling 61-18 loss at Rock Island on Tuesday, the United Township boys basketball team simply went back to work and Friday the Panthers earned their reward with a 53-45 Western Big Six victory over visiting Galesburg.
“We took stock in what happened together, coaches, players, everybody, it was one of those nights when absolutely nothing went right,’’ UT coach Ryan Webber said. “The best thing for us to do was to get back to work and find a way to get better.’’
Webber saw a greater attention to detail, a heightened level of leadership and players taking on themselves to hold each other accountable and move forward.
“None of us wants to go through another game like that,’’ UT senior Michael Merrick said. “That wasn’t who we are or what we are about. It was embarrassing and it wasn’t going to happen again.’’
The Panthers made certain of that Friday, scoring the game’s first six points and never relinquishing a lead that stood at 10-5 after one quarter, 25-22 at halftime and 36-30 heading into the final quarter.
“When we would stretch the lead out 10 points, they’d cut it back to five, but we stayed together, stayed strong,’’ Merrick said. “We were going to do what it took to win this game.’’
Jaylin McCants, who led the Silver Streaks with 19 points and 11 rebounds, knocked down a free throw to complete a three-point play with 5 minutes, 22 seconds left in the game to pull Galesburg (5-3, 1-2 Western Big Six) within 36-33.
The Panthers showed good patience in working their way to the foul line, where Darius Rogers, Jaylin Rose, Malykai Trice and Merrick combined to hit 10 of 13 free throws in the final quarter.
UT also benefited from Merrick’s second 3-point basket of the game, extending a 41-36 lead with 2:04 to go.
“We showed a lot of poise and maturity down the stretch,’’ Webber said. “It was exactly what we needed to finish things off against a good Galesburg team.’’
Merrick led three Panthers in double figures with 14 points, an effort complemented by 10-point performances from Daslah Geadeyan and Trice.
The leadership Webber saw from Merrick and Geadeyan in orchestrating UT’s defensive adjustments also drew praise as UT (4-3, 1-2) held Galesburg to 15-of-44 shooting.
“I hope our guys understand from this that we can compete with good basketball teams. Rock Island and Galesburg, they’re good basketball teams,'' Webber said.
"While we are not there yet, we have a chance to get there if we continue for work and grow and focus the way we have the past few days.''
Merrick said the Panthers sense that as well.
"The coaches did a good job of building us back up and getting us ready to go for this game. We need to learn from this, make it a starting point for how to work and what it takes and then build from there,'' Merrick said. "Now, we have to get ready for the next one.''