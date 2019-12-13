UT responds from humbling loss, handles Streaks

Nobody yelled.

Nobody ran any laps.

Nobody pointed any fingers.

Following a humbling 61-18 loss at Rock Island on Tuesday, the United Township boys basketball team simply went back to work and Friday the Panthers earned their reward with a 53-45 Western Big Six victory over visiting Galesburg.

“We took stock in what happened together, coaches, players, everybody, it was one of those nights when absolutely nothing went right,’’ UT coach Ryan Webber said. “The best thing for us to do was to get back to work and find a way to get better.’’

Webber saw a greater attention to detail, a heightened level of leadership and players taking on themselves to hold each other accountable and move forward.

“None of us wants to go through another game like that,’’ UT senior Michael Merrick said. “That wasn’t who we are or what we are about. It was embarrassing and it wasn’t going to happen again.’’

The Panthers made certain of that Friday, scoring the game’s first six points and never relinquishing a lead that stood at 10-5 after one quarter, 25-22 at halftime and 36-30 heading into the final quarter.