Valley alters conference basketball plans

Basketball teams in the Missouri Valley Conference will take a different path to the league’s postseason tournaments in St. Louis and Moline.
During a meeting Friday, the Missouri Valley Conference Presidents Council adopted plans for a new scheduling model for men’s and women’s basketball teams, significantly reducing travel and placing on emphasis on health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Missouri Valley teams will continue to play an 18-game conference format, but during the 2020-21 season most teams will play each other in a two-game series on back-to-back days at the same site.
In league play scheduled to begin after Christmas, each team will play four opponents on the road and host four opponents in that set-up.
They will then also play their designated “travel partner’’ in a single-game home-and-home series.
For example, Drake and Northern Iowa will meet once in Des Moines and once in Cedar Falls while Bradley and Illinois State will play one game in Peoria and one game in Normal.
As has been the case in the past, all 10 Missouri Valley teams will advance to postseason conference tournaments, with the men’s tournament scheduled for March 4-7 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis and the women’s tournament set for March 11-14 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
The new scheduling model, which the conference only expects to use this season as a response to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, will be unveiled in early December.
