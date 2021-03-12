Valley extends its stay in Q-C for three years

The collaborative effort to welcome the Missouri Valley Conference’s 10 teams to the Quad-Cities each year and building the event has come at a time when the league’s programs are growing as well.

The conference currently ranks as the seventh-strongest in NCAA women’s basketball, one spot higher than a year ago, and the Missouri Valley is one of seven out of 32 Division I leagues nationally to play its tournament at a neutral site.

Missouri Valley commissioner Doug Elgin caught his first glimpse of games in person at Hoops in the Heartland on Thursday.

A five-year commitment to serve on the NCAA men’s basketball committee precluded Elgin from attending games in person in Moline until last year, when the event was cancelled hours before its scheduled tipoff at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the view from a seat at the TaxSlayer Center was even better than watching the tournament on television.

“Despite the lack of spirit groups and bands and big crowd, Hoops in the Heartland lived up to my expectations,’’ Elgin said.