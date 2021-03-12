Valley extends its stay in Q-C for three years

Hoops in the Heartland has found a home in the Quad-Cities.
The Missouri Valley Conference announced Friday morning that its women’s basketball tournament will be continued to be played at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline through at least 2024.
The three-year agreement extends a partnership that began six years ago when the league first crowned its postseason tournament champion and automatic qualifier for the NCAA tournament in the Quad-Cities.
“No community has embraced a women’s basketball tournament like Hoops in the Heartland has been embraced by the Quad-Cities,’’ Missouri Valley senior associate commissioner Patty Viverito said.
The extension was approved unanimously by the MVC Presidents Council following a recommendation of Missouri Valley coaches and athletic administrators.
Viverito, who has overseen the tournament since it relocated to Moline in 2016 after being held eight years in St. Charles, Mo., said the partnership that has developed between the conference and local organizers with Visit Quad Cities, the TaxSlayer Center and the City of Moline has exceeded expectations.
“We’re not just renting a building for the weekend,’’ Viverito said.
“We now have the level of partnership where friendships have developed. We’re having as much fun putting this tournament on as the teams are having playing in it and the fans are having watching it. It’s perfect.’’
The collaborative effort to welcome the Missouri Valley Conference’s 10 teams to the Quad-Cities each year and building the event has come at a time when the league’s programs are growing as well.
The conference currently ranks as the seventh-strongest in NCAA women’s basketball, one spot higher than a year ago, and the Missouri Valley is one of seven out of 32 Division I leagues nationally to play its tournament at a neutral site.
Missouri Valley commissioner Doug Elgin caught his first glimpse of games in person at Hoops in the Heartland on Thursday.
A five-year commitment to serve on the NCAA men’s basketball committee precluded Elgin from attending games in person in Moline until last year, when the event was cancelled hours before its scheduled tipoff at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the view from a seat at the TaxSlayer Center was even better than watching the tournament on television.
“Despite the lack of spirit groups and bands and big crowd, Hoops in the Heartland lived up to my expectations,’’ Elgin said.
“I’ve been involved with college basketball tournaments for 45 years – those that have moved from city to city and those that have remained in the same site of a period of time and you know when you have a perfect match.’’
Elgin credited Viverito, Visit Quad Cities president and CEO Dave Herrell and TaxSlayer executive director Scott Mullen with making it all work.
“We’re excited at the notion of extending our partnership,’’ Elgin said.
Herrell has hopes that what he labels a “signature event’’ on the Quad-Cities sports landscape will be around for years to come.
“It’s a great fit for the Missouri Valley institutions and for the Quad-Cities,’’ Herrell said.