Valley had hopes of hosting tourney until the end

A long jump shot away from the glistening basketball court situated in the center of a silent TaxSlayer Center, Missouri Valley Conference staff members spent Thursday afternoon filling boxes.
They were packing up office equipment, wondering what to do with stacks of unsold programs and rolling up banners and signage that would have been used at Hoops in the Heartland.
The Missouri Valley’s annual conference women’s basketball tournament was prepared to provide a "magical ending to a magical regular season" for the league’s 10 programs, a record-setting year that ended suddenly when the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was going to be a great weekend," said Patty Viverito, the MVC senior associate commissioner who has overseen the tournament throughout its five-year run in Moline.
Mostly, Viverito felt for the student-athletes whose season came to a sudden, unexpected conclusion.
"It’s heartbreaking, especially for the seniors who won’t get another opportunity to be part of a conference tournament or have another chance to put themselves in a position to compete in an NCAA Tourney or the WNIT," Viverito said. "I feel for them the most. They put so much into it."
Viverito held out hope through midday Thursday that the tournament in some form would go on.
But by the time the last of the boxes were packed Thursday afternoon, the NCAA had announced the cancellation of its own postseason tourney.
"It’s a sad day at the end of a historic season for women’s basketball programs in the Valley," Viverito said. "Our student-athletes, coaches and programs had a wonderful season, exceptional, and this tourney was to be the culmination of that."
With three teams ranked in the top-50 nationally in the Ratings Percentage Index and eight teams with winning records, the quality and depth of the tournament field was unprecedented.
With the Missouri Valley expected to have as many as three teams selected for the NCAA Tourney and more chosen for WNIT play, fan enthusiasm was evident.
For the first time, all tickets from baseline to baseline were sold out in advance.
"There were several busloads of fans coming from Missouri State for the weekend. Drake, UNI, Bradley and Illinois State, all had good pre-sales of tickets, and we were looking forward to so much energy in the building all weekend," Viverito said.
Viverito said the Missouri Valley hoped to continue its tourney even as others canceled theirs.
She arrived in the Quad-Cities on Wednesday, meeting with Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad-Cities, and Scott Mullen, executive director of the TaxSlayer Center.
"They had a great plan in place, a workable plan to allow everything to proceed," Viverito said. "I can’t say enough good things about that. I left our meeting Wednesday feeling we were going to have a tournament and a great tournament atmosphere."
Plans were in place to open the upper seating areas of the arena, allowing for fans to spread out and continue to enjoy the event.
Hotels provided plans to ensure the health and safety of participants.
Overnight, things changed.
Viverito anticipated the tournament moving forward with only participants and essential personnel in the building and fan attendance limited to a handful of family members per player.
She saw an opportunity then to connect fans to the event through ESPN+ telecasts and other social media outlets.
"It would have been different, but it would have worked," Viverito said.
By midday, it became apparent that the tournament would not move forward.
"It really didn’t have anything to do with decisions being made by other conferences. There have been no reported cases of the virus here. Our situation is different," Viverito said. "We had to make the best possible decision for the Valley and ultimately, that decision was to cancel the tournament."
Along with announcing that the women’s basketball tournament was being canceled, the Missouri Valley also announced that all conference spring sports contests were being suspended through March 30.
The announcement stressed that "the main priority for the Conference continues to be the well-being and safety of its student-athletes, administrators, coaches, media and fans."
Viverito said she shed a tear or two as the day progressed, something she hoped to avoid.
"Mostly, I feel for the young women who have put so much into a magical year," Viverito said.
Plans to celebrate all of that were derailed by the cancellation.
Instead of presenting individual postseason awards between the tournament’s first and second games Thursday, Viverito said they were handed out individually to the recipients at the TaxSlayer Center before teams left the Quad-Cities late Thursday afternoon.
"We had so much to celebrate, but didn’t get the chance to do that," Viverito said. "My hope is that those players get the chance to celebrate their success with their teammates on the bus as they head home."