Valley had hopes of hosting tourney until the end

But by the time the last of the boxes were packed Thursday afternoon, the NCAA had announced the cancellation of its own postseason tourney.

"It’s a sad day at the end of a historic season for women’s basketball programs in the Valley," Viverito said. "Our student-athletes, coaches and programs had a wonderful season, exceptional, and this tourney was to be the culmination of that."

With three teams ranked in the top-50 nationally in the Ratings Percentage Index and eight teams with winning records, the quality and depth of the tournament field was unprecedented.

With the Missouri Valley expected to have as many as three teams selected for the NCAA Tourney and more chosen for WNIT play, fan enthusiasm was evident.

For the first time, all tickets from baseline to baseline were sold out in advance.

"There were several busloads of fans coming from Missouri State for the weekend. Drake, UNI, Bradley and Illinois State, all had good pre-sales of tickets, and we were looking forward to so much energy in the building all weekend," Viverito said.

Viverito said the Missouri Valley hoped to continue its tourney even as others canceled theirs.