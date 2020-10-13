Valley looks to retain peak performances

Looking to build on the momentum from a season that ended before it was over, women’s basketball teams in the Missouri Valley Conference return to work this week.
The start of practices marks the beginning of a journey that will again lead to the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, where the champion at Hoops in the Heartland next March will earn the conference’s automatic berth in the NCAA tourney field.
Veteran talent is abundant at the onset of the 2020-21 season in the Missouri Valley, which named a preseason all-conference team Tuesday consisting of three seniors and two juniors.
The group includes guard Karli Rucker, a Northern Iowa senior from North Scott and two-time all-Missouri Valley selection who is on pace to finish in the top 10 on the Panthers’ career scoring and assist charts.
One of four returning starters on a UNI team which defeated three power-five programs for the first time in school history last season, Rucker is joined on the preseason all-conference team by Missouri State’s Brice Calip and Jasmine Franklin and Bradley’s Gabi Haack and Lasha Petree.
The Lady Bears, returning four starters from a 26-win team which won the Missouri Valley regular-season title, were picked to repeat as conference champions.
Bradley, with preseason Missouri Valley player of the year Petree among four returning starters from a 22-7 team, finished second while Northern Iowa and Drake were selected third and fourth in the poll of league coaches, sports information directors and media members.
The Bulldogs return just two starters from a team which recorded the program’s sixth consecutive 20-win season last winter. Drake will have a new look, replacing a pair of career 2,000-point scorers in Becca Hittner and Sara Rhine.
“Last year was such a great year for everybody, but none of us will ever know what might have happened in Moline,’’ said Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie, whose 19-10 team never had a chance to play for a 20th win when the Missouri Valley tourney was canceled on the day it was scheduled to begin because of concerns over COVID-19.
At that time, unprecedented success against power-five programs had led five Missouri Valley teams to top-75 rankings nationally in the RPI.
Missouri State coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton called the abrupt conclusion to the season “devastating for every team at the time.’’
Drake coach Jennie Baranczyk said dealing with it all was tough, recalling a conversation she had with Rhine who completed her college career with 999 rebounds.
“It had been such a fun year, filled with so much success for the Valley, and to have it end the way it did, it was hard,’’ Baranczyk said.
The weeks and months since have been filled with challenges, recently replaced to a degree by the promise and hopes of a new season.
“You go for months seeing kids every single day and then to not see them for several months was difficult,’’ UNI coach Tanya Warren said. “We had a lot of phone conversations and we’ve all adapted, in part because we understand everybody is navigating the same storm, perhaps in different boats but the same storm.’’
Several coaches talked about how the upcoming season has become an opportunity to take care of
“unfinished business” from a year ago when postseason possibilities ended with coronavirus-caused cancellations.
Bradley coach Andrea Gorski said she talked with her team this week about being ready to take things as they come.
“In this game we don’t know from one day to the next what will happen, injuries, illness, COVID, so our focus this season will be on today, making it the best it can be,’’ Gorski said.
Watching her team work through preseason drills, she senses that the Braves are buying into that idea.
“The players have been through a lot, but they seem so appreciative for the chance to hold a basketball in their hands again and to be on the floor with their teammates,’’ Gorski said. “I feel inspired by this generation of young people and how I see them handling it all.’’
Gorski echoed the sentiments of Loyola coach Kate Achter and Valparaiso coach Mary Evans.
They have seen more highly-spirited early-season work from their players, who have been more vocal and more energized even while completing preseason drill work.
“There’s a little more trash talking, a little more fun, a little more of the idea of ‘let’s go win this drill’ and I like that,’’ Gorski said. “They’re excited to be out there, and that’s good for all of us.’’
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!