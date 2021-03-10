Valley teams chasing Lady Bears

Five storylines to follow as Hoops in the Heartland plays out at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline this weekend:

Bear hunt

Missouri Valley teams enter tournament play chasing a Missouri State team that won each of the 16 conference games it played this season, sweeping each of the eight two-game series it has played.

“We understand when people say it’s hard to beat a team three times but every team we will play we will be in that situation,’’ Lady Bears coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “We know everybody is coming at us. We have a big target on our backs.’’

Missouri State won the last tournament played in Moline in 2019 and was the top-seeded team before last year’s tournament was cancelled.

The top seed has won the Missouri Valley tournament 19 times in the 33 years the event has been held, but on only seven occasions has there been a repeat winner in the league tournament.

Guarded optimism

Five of the 11 players awarded first-team all-Missouri Valley Conference honors on Wednesday are seniors and each leads their team from lineup positions in the backcourt.