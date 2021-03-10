Valley teams chasing Lady Bears

Five storylines to follow as Hoops in the Heartland plays out at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline this weekend:
Bear hunt
Missouri Valley teams enter tournament play chasing a Missouri State team that won each of the 16 conference games it played this season, sweeping each of the eight two-game series it has played.
“We understand when people say it’s hard to beat a team three times but every team we will play we will be in that situation,’’ Lady Bears coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “We know everybody is coming at us. We have a big target on our backs.’’
Missouri State won the last tournament played in Moline in 2019 and was the top-seeded team before last year’s tournament was cancelled.
The top seed has won the Missouri Valley tournament 19 times in the 33 years the event has been held, but on only seven occasions has there been a repeat winner in the league tournament.
Guarded optimism
Five of the 11 players awarded first-team all-Missouri Valley Conference honors on Wednesday are seniors and each leads their team from lineup positions in the backcourt.
Senior guards Brice Calip of Missouri State, Gabi Haack of Bradley, Maddie Monahan of Drake, Juliunn Redmond of Illlinois State and Karli Rucker of Northern Iowa each led their teams to top-five seeds in this year’s tournament field.
Calip, Haack, Rucker and a pair of juniors, Bradley guard Lasha Petree and Missouri State forward Jasmine Franklin are repeat selections from the 2020 all-Missouri Valley team.
Familiar territory
Northern Iowa finds itself in familiar territory as the fourth seed for this year’s tournament.
Coach Tanya Warren’s team is the only Missouri Valley team, men or women, to finish in the top five in the conference standings in each of the past 12 seasons.
Warren, whose team faces fifth-seeded Bradley in its tourney opener at 2 p.m. Friday, likes the growth she has seen a team which landed two players, guards Emerson Green and Maya McDermott, on the Missouri Valley all-freshman team.
“It’s been fun to watch the freshmen as they’ve gained experience,’’ Warren said.
Experience matters
With limited to no summer activities and a shortened preseason schedule, Missouri Valley teams have built around experience.
There are no freshmen among the league’s top 30 scorers and top 20 rebounders this season.
Drake forward Grace Berg, a sophomore who sat out last season after transferring from Missouri, is second in the conference in scoring at 16.3 points per game, and Evansville forward Abby Feit ranks 10th in the league in scoring at 13.1 points per game and second in the league in rebounding at 7.1 per game.
Sophomores Adrian Folks of Indiana State and DeAnna Wilson of Illinois State rank sixth and 10th in the Missouri Valley in rebounding.
One, two punch
Bradley features two of the top four scorers in the Missouri Valley.
Lasha Petree leads the conference in scoring with an average of 16.7 points in league play and the Braves’ Gabi Haack finished fourth with an average of 15.9 points per game.
“They’re both gifted scorers, and they have to do it while getting a lot of attention,’’ Bradley coach Andrea Gorski said. “They’ve been there throughout the season for us and they’re more than scorers.’’
Gorski points out that Petree typically draws the top backcourt defensive assignment, while Haack leads Bradley not only in 3-point scoring but in rebounding.