Valley teams excited for Q-C return

Game on!

One year after the most promising Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament ever ended before it began, Hoops in the Heartland returns to the Quad-Cities on Thursday.

Ten teams chasing one automatic berth in the NCAA tournament field, all with the same hopes and dreams that were denied a year ago when the event was among the first of a number to be cancelled across the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A year later, a regular season is the books and Missouri Valley teams continue to perform at a high level, collectively ranking as the seventh-best conference in the nation according the NCAA NET report.

Only the SEC, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, Big Ten and Big East have had more productive seasons than the Missouri Valley teams that will take the court at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline this weekend.

And like a year ago, a ranked Missouri State team opens Hoops in the Heartland as the top seed as the event tips off for a fifth time in the Quad-Cities.

The Lady Bears are 20-2 on the season and put together a 16-0 record in conference play, the first time the Missouri Valley has ever had a team finish league play with an unblemished record.