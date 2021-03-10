Valley teams excited for Q-C return

Game on!
One year after the most promising Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament ever ended before it began, Hoops in the Heartland returns to the Quad-Cities on Thursday.
Ten teams chasing one automatic berth in the NCAA tournament field, all with the same hopes and dreams that were denied a year ago when the event was among the first of a number to be cancelled across the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A year later, a regular season is the books and Missouri Valley teams continue to perform at a high level, collectively ranking as the seventh-best conference in the nation according the NCAA NET report.
Only the SEC, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, Big Ten and Big East have had more productive seasons than the Missouri Valley teams that will take the court at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline this weekend.
And like a year ago, a ranked Missouri State team opens Hoops in the Heartland as the top seed as the event tips off for a fifth time in the Quad-Cities.
The Lady Bears are 20-2 on the season and put together a 16-0 record in conference play, the first time the Missouri Valley has ever had a team finish league play with an unblemished record.
After maneuvering through a regular season that included a unique format of teams playing back-to-back games, Missouri Valley coaches have fingers crossed that the league tournament will come off as scheduled and are looking forward to seeing how it all plays out.
“I’ve never been more excited to go to Moline in my life,’’ Southern Illinois coach Cindy Stein said.
Stein wore a smile as she said those words during a video conference Tuesday, joining her peers in seeing this year’s tournament as another step forward toward a return to normalcy that came to a screeching halt just hours before the tournament was scheduled to tipoff one year ago today.
“It was devastating last year to have it end the way it did,’’ Missouri State coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “That’s the best word I can think of to describe it but every team in the country felt that same devastation. The opportunity to compete in this year’s Valley tournament is a blessing in its own.’’
Many coaches mentioned how disappointed they were for last year’s seniors who didn’t get the chance to participate in one last tournament in their collegiate careers.
The Missouri Valley and the City of Moline recognized those 27 individuals by name on Tuesday during a Moline City Council meeting, mentioning each as part of a proclamation by Moline mayor Stephanie Acri as the week of March 8-14 was declared Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Week in Moline.
The coaches also appreciate the opportunity that exists beginning when the first of the tournament’s nine games tips off at 4:30 p.m.
“It’s been a different year for all of us, but we’re excited to get back to Hoops in the Heartland,’’ said Drake coach Jennie Baranczyk, whose Bulldogs are the seeded second. “We have great teams and great balance in this league. I think it’s going to be a great tournament.’’
Illinois State, Northern Iowa, Bradley and Loyola join Missouri State and Drake in earning first-day byes in the Missouri Valley tourney.
For Loyola, it marks only the second time since joining the conference for the 2013-14 season that that the Ramblers have earned that opportunity.
“It’s the first time since I’ve been here that we haven’t played on Thursday and while that wasn’t necessarily a goal, it is a sign of progress,’’ fifth-year Loyola coach Kate Achter said.
Her sixth-seeded Ramblers face a third-seeded Redbirds team which earned its highest seed since 2013 in its Friday opener.
That type of progress, along with a pair of wins over Big Ten teams by seventh-seeded Valparaiso, illustrate the growth in the league’s depth.
“There are no easy outs, just a lot of excellent basketball teams,’’ said Northern Iowa coach Tanya Warren, whose fourth-seeded Panthers face a Bradley team UNI split with during the regular season in its Friday opener.
With five victories over teams from power-five conferences during a shortened nonconference schedule, including four wins over Big Ten teams, Missouri Valley coaches believe more than one NCAA opportunity may be on the line this weekend in Moline.
To earn that, Baranzcyk said teams will need to get through Missouri State, which dealt with several COVID-related issues but found success playing five games in an 11-day span twice during the league season to accommodate make-up games.
“Missouri State had a great run during the regular season and will continue to do great things,’’ Baranczyk said. “We’re excited with where we are at as a program right and are looking forward to seeing where the weekend can lead.’’
Aguagua-Hamilton doesn’t expect anything to come easily for any team.
“We want to cut down some nets, but so do nine other teams,’’ Aguagua-Hamilton said. “We’re excited to finish what we started last year. I think every team in our conference feels that way. We’re just excited to get back.’’