Valley tourney plans in Q-C proceeding

Ticketing and fan capacity details have not been finalized, but plans for the Missouri Valley Conference to hold its postseason women’s basketball tournament in the Quad-Cities next month are proceeding.

Hoops in the Heartland will be held at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline for a sixth consecutive year on March 11-14, with the winner of the 10-team tournament receiving the Missouri Valley Conference’s automatic berth in the NCAA tourney field.

“This year has brought many challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic, but we are excited for the return of our tournament following last year’s cancellation,’’ Missouri Valley senior associate commissioner Patty Viverito said in a statement announcing that plans for the event are moving forward.

The 2020 tournament was canceled on the day it was scheduled to begin – one of a number of college tournaments canceled that weekend – because of growing concern over the coronavirus that ultimately led to the cancellation of the entire NCAA tournament that was scheduled to begin the following week.

“Our conference staff has worked hard along with the TaxSlayer Center staff to ensure all necessary changes are made to ensure a safe tournament environment for our student-athletes,’’ Viverito said.