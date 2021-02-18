Valley tourney plans in Q-C proceeding

Ticketing and fan capacity details have not been finalized, but plans for the Missouri Valley Conference to hold its postseason women’s basketball tournament in the Quad-Cities next month are proceeding.
Hoops in the Heartland will be held at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline for a sixth consecutive year on March 11-14, with the winner of the 10-team tournament receiving the Missouri Valley Conference’s automatic berth in the NCAA tourney field.
“This year has brought many challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic, but we are excited for the return of our tournament following last year’s cancellation,’’ Missouri Valley senior associate commissioner Patty Viverito said in a statement announcing that plans for the event are moving forward.
The 2020 tournament was canceled on the day it was scheduled to begin – one of a number of college tournaments canceled that weekend – because of growing concern over the coronavirus that ultimately led to the cancellation of the entire NCAA tournament that was scheduled to begin the following week.
“Our conference staff has worked hard along with the TaxSlayer Center staff to ensure all necessary changes are made to ensure a safe tournament environment for our student-athletes,’’ Viverito said.
Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said hosting the signature event at the TaxSlayer Center “with or without fans was imperative in 2021,’’ adding that organizers are confident they can deliver a safe and responsible environment.
Herrell said Missouri Valley Conference personnel, the TaxSlayer Center staff and the Rock Island County Health Department have collaborated to put everything together.
Scott Mullen, executive director of the TaxSlayer Center, said the facility welcomes the return of the tournament.
“We are incredibly excited to have the MVC women’s basketball tournament be our first event in the arena since the pandemic hit,’’ Mullen said. “Thanks to collaborative efforts with the MVC and Visit Quad Cities, we will get to pick up with the same exact event that was canceled a year ago.’’
As a response to health and safety protocols, all nine games of the tournament will be treated as separate sessions and the tournament schedule has been adjusted to allow for additional time between games.
First-day games are now set for 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. on March 11 with quarterfinal games on March 12 scheduled for 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The tournament semifinals on March 13 will be played at 1 and 4 p.m. with the championship game on March 14 scheduled for 2 p.m.
All players, coaches and conference staff members will be tested prior to the tournament and the TaxSlayer Center will follow strict COVID-19 guidelines during the tournament.