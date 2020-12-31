Valley women set for journey toward Moline

“We’ve told our kids all along that they have to be flexible,’’ Bradley coach Angela Gorski said. “You might be preparing for one team one day and have to switch and get ready for somebody else the next. That’s the reality right now.’’

Missouri Valley teams have experienced a bit of that during the nonconference portion of their season.

Four teams – Bradley, Drake, Northern Iowa and Valparaiso – enter conference play with seven games on their resume.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Illinois State has played just three games and coach Kristen Gillespie said the lack of competition has left her with plenty of questions about the 3-0 team she will take to UNI today.

“I have no idea how good we are. I think we can be pretty good, but we just didn’t get tested in the games we did play,’’ Gillespie said. “I haven’t seen how this team will respond to being down at the start of the fourth quarter, those types of things.’’

Those are the questions coaches expect to have answered.

Drake enters league play at 2-5, but has played six road games and does have a win over Minnesota on its resume.