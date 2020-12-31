Valley women set for journey toward Moline

Some have played full schedules, others have scrambled to secure a few games, but women’s basketball teams in the Missouri Valley Conference are ready to begin traveling the same path toward a postseason tourney in Moline.
A unique conference season tips off Friday for Missouri Valley teams that will face one another in a two-game series on consecutive days at the same site, playing four road series and four home series as well as facing a travel partner in a single-game home-and-home series.
“The back-to-back games, you have to have a Plan A and a Plan B and you have to be ready to adjust and have multiple defenses ready,’’ Northern Iowa coach Tanya Warren said. “We’ll stick with who we are, but we know we’ll have to mix it up a bit.’’
That willingness to adjust extends beyond the confines of a single game.
UNI found that out this week when its series with Missouri State at the McLeod Center was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Lady Bears program.
But because of similar issues within the Valparaiso program that postponed its series with Illinois State, the Missouri Valley was able to flip a schedule involving the four teams.
The Redbirds will visit the Panthers today and Saturday, with UNI now set to host Missouri State and Illinois State to face Valparaiso in two weeks.
“We’ve told our kids all along that they have to be flexible,’’ Bradley coach Angela Gorski said. “You might be preparing for one team one day and have to switch and get ready for somebody else the next. That’s the reality right now.’’
Missouri Valley teams have experienced a bit of that during the nonconference portion of their season.
Four teams – Bradley, Drake, Northern Iowa and Valparaiso – enter conference play with seven games on their resume.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, Illinois State has played just three games and coach Kristen Gillespie said the lack of competition has left her with plenty of questions about the 3-0 team she will take to UNI today.
“I have no idea how good we are. I think we can be pretty good, but we just didn’t get tested in the games we did play,’’ Gillespie said. “I haven’t seen how this team will respond to being down at the start of the fourth quarter, those types of things.’’
Those are the questions coaches expect to have answered.
Drake enters league play at 2-5, but has played six road games and does have a win over Minnesota on its resume.
“We’ve been tested and exposed, but we have played competition that will prepare us for the Valley,’’ Bulldogs coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “The back-to-back games, that’s not an ideal situation but I do feel it gives us a chance to play the most games possible.’’
Warren believes depth will be important with the way the schedule is set up. With six freshmen on the Panthers’ roster, she expects those players to contribute.
“They’re coming along and we need them to,’’ Warren said. “I think you’ll see more subbing. With games on back-to-back days, you have to rely on more people. From day one to day two, it won’t be easy.’’
But lately, things have seldom been easy in the Missouri Valley.
As teams begin the drive toward Hoops in the Heartland, the league’s postseason tourney on March 11-14 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, the conference has enjoyed some success on a national level despite the shortened nonconference season.
For the first time since 2002, league members have won a pair of nonconference games against rated competition with Missouri State beating 12th-ranked Maryland and Northern Iowa defeating 22nd-ranked South Dakota State last month.
The Lady Bears’ win over the Terrapins was one of five the league had against teams from power-five conferences.
Missouri State, 4-2 and ranked 24th nationally by the Associated Press, also defeated Missouri, while Valparaiso won consecutive games at Illinois and Purdue. Drake earned the league’s fifth win over a power-five team, winning at Minnesota.
“When you play tough teams, it helps prepare you for the Valley and our goal is still to find a way to get better every day,’’ Valparaiso coach Mary Evans said. “We need to because the Valley appears to be as good as ever.’’